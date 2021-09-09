Prosek Partners Champions Climate Discussion Within Financial Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prosek Partners, a global financial marketing communications and special situations firm, has today launched a video series on how the finance industry has the capacity and responsibility to help shape the solutions for the world’s energy transition.

The series, developed in conjunction with Prosek’s sustainable finance consulting partner Blue Dot Capital, features interviews with leaders across the banking and investment management space who have significant climate strategies in place and are actively committed to progressing the transition to a more sustainable energy future.

Jennifer Prosek, CEO and managing partner of Prosek Partners said of the initiative, “We are lucky to work with some of the biggest players in the industry tackling climate change and given our own commitment to the issue, wanted to use our platform to share their thoughtful approaches to address the pressing need for immediate climate action.”

Sharadiya Dasgupta, founding partner of Blue Dot Capital added, “Following the recent IPCC report which reiterated the importance of confronting climate change today, not tomorrow, it is crucial that financial services firms around the world build and implement pragmatic and measurable ESG solutions that target climate change. While there is still a long way to go, we look forward to working closely with our allies in the finance industry to become a part of the solution.”

The full video series can be accessed here: https://www.prosek.com/climate-change-perspectives/

About Prosek Partners

Prosek Partners is among the largest independent communications and marketing firms in the U.S. and one of the few domestic, mid-size firms that offers global capabilities through its London office and international network. Specializing in providing a full range of communications solutions to financial and professional services companies, the firm delivers an unexpected level of passion, creativity and marketing savvy. Prosek Partners’ “Unboxed Communications” approach brings breakthrough ideas to every client engagement. Services include digital and traditional media relations, financial communications, investor relations, transaction services, crisis communications and issues management, digital marketing, design and creative services, content creation, publishing, media training and branded entertainment. The firm has been named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, a “Top Place to Work in PR” by PR News, A New York Observer Power PR firm, and a PRovoke “Best Agency to Work For” and “Agency of the Year.” Prosek Partners is a certified Woman-Owned Business. For more information about Prosek Partners please visit www.prosek.com or follow the agency on Twitter at www.twitter.com/prosekpr.

About Blue Dot Capital

Blue Dot Capital is a strategic sustainable finance consultancy. Blue Dot Capital partners with investors and investment managers to support the development and execution of ESG and impact investing capabilities across asset classes. Blue Dot’s clients and partners include asset- and wealth-management firms, alternative-investment firms and single-family offices. For more information about Blue Dot Capital, please visit www.bluedotcapital.co or follow the firm on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-dot-capital-inc

Blue Dot Capital is a PRI Signatory and a SASB Alliance Member.