Brightspot Positioned in Leader Section of the Globe for Content Experience Platforms 2021 by Aragon Research

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightspot, a leading content management system, today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the Leader section of the Globe for Content Experience Platforms 2021.i The Aragon Research Globe is a market evaluation tool that represents analysis of a specific market and its key vendors. Those deemed “Leaders” are the companies with comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand and perform with effective strategy.

“We are honored by our Leader position in the Globe for Content Experience Platforms by Aragon Research, and appreciate the acknowledgement of our suite of solutions that enable the construction of dynamic digital experiences,” said David Gang, CEO and Co-Founder of Brightspot. “We believe that the report validates our approach in supporting enterprises with an intuitive, collaborative environment that allows users to establish a custom publishing process, making it easy to create powerful moments with content.”

The Brightspot CMS has a flexible architecture that gives organizations the freedom to go headless, use the front-end framework or do both. Brightspot provides power and simplicity to customers, enabling customization and workflow collaboration, while Brightspot Media Desk streamlines working with digital assets. Brightspot recently launched Brightspot GO, which provides pre-packaged digital experiences for specific out-of-the-box use cases.

“In compiling our Globe report, we evaluate Content Experience Platforms on strategy, performance, and reach, with a particular emphasis on product-oriented capabilities,” said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. “Brightspot provides a suite of solutions that enable the construction of dynamic digital experiences."

About Brightspot

At Brightspot, we believe technology should enable content-focused teams to work smarter, faster, and more seamlessly to move businesses forward. Our world-class delivery team has decades of collective experience supporting digital transformation efforts for some of the world’s most well-known companies – from eCommerce brands and media organizations to corporate businesses. Named as a 2021 Top Workplace by The Washington Post, a 2021 Hot Vendor for Content Experience from Aragon Research and the 2020 Best Content Management System by the Digiday Technology Awards, Brightspot prides itself on being a leading content management system built to grow and adapt with any business. Visit www.brightspot.com and follow us on Twitter @TeamBrightspot to learn more about our story and solutions.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Aragon Research works with executives at every major level of the business and across industries to give them the tools they need to make more informed technology and strategy decisions. Aragon delivers high-impact advisory, research, and consulting services, and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit www.aragonresearch.com.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

iAragon Research “Globe for Content Experience Platforms, 2021” by Jim Lundy, September 2, 2021.