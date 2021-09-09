Aria Systems Announces Its Commitment to TM Forum’s Open APIs & Open Digital Architecture

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced it has signed the TM Forum’s Open API & Open Digital Architecture (ODA) Manifesto in support of the telecommunication industry’s move to cloud-native monetization solutions.

The Open API & ODA model is designed to replace traditional operational and business support systems (OSS/BSS) architectures and become the de facto standard for open platforms, allowing communication service providers (CSPs) to digitally transform and reduce software procurement, integration, and development inefficiencies.

Aria has been a member of the TM Forum since 2020 and today supports over 100 global enterprises and CSPs, including Telstra, M1, and Comcast. Signing the manifesto extends Aria’s commitment to share its expertise in delivering game-changing transformation solutions to the telecommunications community with partners like Matrixx, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Vlocity.

“Open APIs and the ODA deliver critical new capabilities faster and at much lower costs to CSPs,” said Brendan O’Brien, Aria Systems’ Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. “These new standards make it much easier for operators to launch private networks, software-driven data connectivity, and new 5G services in this era of virtualized networks and cloud partnerships.”

Aria offers over 370 APIs that enable integration of its cloud monetization platform that will align with TM Forum Open API standards. Its micro-service architecture enables CSPs to use only what they need as they launch new business models and integrated operations.

“In signing the manifesto, TM Forum members such as Aria Systems are committing to the design principles and essential standards required to enable a truly ‘plug-and-play’ set of technology capabilities,” said George Glass, CTO, TM Forum. “Open APIs and ODA are gaining momentum quickly, transforming and modernizing IT and operations for CSPs, and eliminating the sinking of resources into legacy solutions that inhibit agility and innovation.”

To date, 64 of the world’s leading CSPs and technology ecosystem participants have signed the Open API & ODA Manifesto publicly demonstrating their endorsement of TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture. For more information, visit: https://www.tmforum.org/oda/

Aria Systems’ cloud-agnostic monetization platform is the analysts’ choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises such as Adobe, Allstate, Liberty Latin America, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility. Aria enables its customers to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.