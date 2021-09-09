Cloud Energy Deploys Network Using LoRaWAN® For Wireless Solar Power System Enabling Effective Energy Monitoring

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with Cloud Energy, a leading Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider in Vietnam, for the development and deployment of a network running on the LoRaWAN® standard for a wireless solar power system installed on facility rooftops. A wired energy solution did not fit a rooftop solar power system due to higher hardware and installation costs as well as a higher level of ongoing required maintenance, particularly in rural areas of Vietnam where rodent damage to cabling is a particular issue. Cloud Energy’s wireless solar power system featuring Semtech’s LoRa® devices and LoRaWAN connectivity provides comprehensive, accurate and independent data management from inverters, electricity meters and sensors to inform site owners. According to Cloud Energy, the solar power system solutions saved their customers more than 30% on initial investment for a monitoring system.

“We believe that the future of monitoring solutions will largely adapt to LoRaWAN wireless technology, which is highly scalable, simple to deploy and provides a reliable wireless connection. Solar power monitoring solutions that use LoRaWAN technology may be a new future trend that not only solves the problem of reliable wireless connectivity, but also provides additional benefits of IoT standardization, scalability, data analytics, and interoperability,” said Tuan Anh Pham, Cloud Energy founder.

The Cloud Energy wireless solar power system is a plug-and-play solution consisting of multiple wireless Cloud Energy modules, 1 Kerlink gateway using LoRaWAN and a Cloud Energy web-app to monitor real-time data to review and forecast performance independently across meters, inverters and sensors. Through the integration of LoRaWAN, the Cloud Energy solar power system is a true wireless solution offering stable data transmission for end users to manage energy usage across wide areas.

“Cloud Energy’s successful implementation of the LoRaWAN standard for its wireless solar power systems showcases the versatility of the Internet of Things technology to adapt to nearly any setting and budget. The robust connectivity from LoRaWAN is creating smarter buildings for more informed business decisions,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group.

For more information on Cloud Energy’s smart solar solution with LoRaWAN, please visit here.

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® standard, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Cloud Energy

Cloud Energy Company is a startup in Vietnam, established in 2019, specialized in IoT (Internet of Things) energy management for smart cities. The company has successfully developed solutions for smart energy building management, smart utilities management and smart solar monitoring systems. Our mission is to contribute to the future smart and sustainable cities development. For more information, visit www.cloudenergy.sg.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

