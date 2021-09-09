Tekion Approved by Toyota Motor North America, Inc. in Its Toyota DMS Integration Program

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tekion, a transformative cloud-native platform company currently focused on the automotive retail industry, today announced its newest integration with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA).

With this approval, Toyota and Lexus dealers in the United States can now select Tekion’s Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) as their dealer management system (DMS) provider. ARC is the first and fastest cloud-native platform including all functionalities of a DMS and accompanying tech stack to run a seamless retail business. ARC modernizes the end-to-end automotive retail journey, improves consumer experiences and brings the highest efficiencies to retailers by connecting consumers, dealers and OEMs better than ever before through their cutting-edge platform.

Napoleon Rumteen, SVP of Commercial Operations at Tekion, stated, “We’re delighted to partner with Toyota and Lexus dealers across the country. We understand the commitment they have to their customers to deliver a high quality product with exceptional service. We have the same philosophy here at Tekion and we look forward to working with TMNA to continuously enhance our integrations to streamline processes and improve experiences.”

“Tekion is completely revolutionizing the auto retail industry,” said Steve Irick, Chief Operations Officer at Desert Sun Toyota. “I’m proud to offer a modern, streamlined experience to all our dealership guests.” Desert Sun Toyota is part of the Desert Sun Auto Group located in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

In addition to running their operations with the most modern tech stack available, Toyota and Lexus dealers who leverage ARC can also take advantage of additional benefits including flexible contracts, unlimited upgrades and open APIs. To learn more about Tekion’s end-to-end platform visit https://tekion.com.

About Tekion

Disrupting a 50-year reliance on aging Dealer Management System platforms, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive retail platform, Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC). This transformative dealership software platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, ARC is simplifying the dealer/consumer relationship and journey. Founded in the Silicon Valley, Tekion employs over 1,000 innovators globally. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.