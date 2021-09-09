Casper and Sleep Country Partner to Bring Best-In-Class Sleep Solutions To Canada

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Casper Sleep Inc. (“Casper”) (NYSE: CSPR), the award-winning sleep company, announced an exclusive distribution partnership with Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading omnichannel sleep retailer.

This partnership marks Casper’s largest Canadian distribution platform to-date, with mattresses being sold across Sleep Country’s national network of 287 retail locations and robust e-commerce platforms starting early October, 2021. The addition of Casper products to Sleep Country locations allows for strategic growth and product innovation for Canada’s leading specialty sleep retailer.

"We are thrilled to announce Sleep Country as our exclusive retail partner for our most popular mattresses across Canada," said Emilie Arel, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Casper. “As we strategically and thoughtfully expand Casper's footprint, we aim to partner with respected retailers that possess unparalleled sleep and market expertise, and who prioritize a commitment to customer service. As Canada's leading sleep retailer, I am confident that Sleep Country is the right partner for us to expand our distribution, while leveraging their nationwide logistics network and supply chain to efficiently serve the Canadian consumer.”

Sleep Country will feature Casper’s core-collection mattresses, including the Casper Original Mattress, Casper Nova® Hybrid and Casper Wave Hybrid mattresses, within its assortment, as well as Casper mattresses with proprietary Snow Technology – a new line of innovative cooling mattresses proven to deliver a cooler sleep surface throughout the night. Additionally, the brands will partner on the development of new Casper products designed exclusively for the Canadian market, combining Casper’s commitment to design excellence and innovation with Sleep Country’s intimate knowledge of Canadian consumer preferences.

“We are excited to embark on this new partnership with Casper and exclusively add their award-winning mattresses to our assortment. Channel and product innovation is a fundamental pillar of our strategic growth roadmap, and we are proud to expand our world-class offering to best suit every customer’s sleep needs,” said Stewart Schaefer, President, Sleep Country Canada. “Combining Sleep Country’s expansive sleep ecosystem and market expertise with Casper’s commitment to delivering high-quality and innovative sleep solutions will advance our purpose of transforming lives through sleep. We look forward to continuing to provide Canadians with seamless access to the world’s best sleep products, now with Casper for the first time.”

For more information on ways to shop Casper products online and in Sleep Country locations across Canada, visit sleepcountry.ca or dormezvous.com.

About Casper

Casper (NYSE: CSPR) believes everyone should sleep better. The Sleep Company has a full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products—including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture—designed in-house by the Company’s award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs. In addition to its e-commerce business, Casper owns and operates Sleep Shops across North America and its products are available at a growing list of retailers.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and robust eCommerce platforms. The Company operates under three retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer. As of September 9, Sleep Country has 287 stores, 17 fulfillment centres and 2 storage hubs across Canada. Sleep Country is a purpose-led company dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. The company is committed to meaningfully and positively supporting its environment, people and communities including operating a comprehensive Mattress Recycling Program and working closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.