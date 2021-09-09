Announcing Strively Partnership with Winning by Design

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strively’s mission to prepare justice-impacted people for high performance in tech sales is expanding to include sales training certification from premier sales training and consulting firm Winning by Design.

The new “Whole Person Program” offers diverse and underserved candidates access to talent development and sales training certification. According to LinkedIn data, 77% of talent professionals believe diversity is essential to the future of recruiting; the platform also reports Sales Representative as the second most in-demand role.

In partnership with Winning by Design (WbD), the mission is to disrupt inequity in sales talent acquisition and provide the market with certified candidates at a time of talent shortage. Both Strively and WbD work with partners and sponsors to build a representative industry committed to diverse inclusion in tech.

Spanning multiple generations of families and diversified backgrounds, graduates excel in their roles and embody this mission. One Strively graduate exceeded quota 150% in the first month with her team and was the only member of her onboarding class to hit quota the following months.

“We have candidates who have graduated and landed roles at great companies -- Microsoft, Gong.io, and InsideView (a Demandbase Company), to name a few. We’re able to provide companies with a much needed pipeline of qualified sales development reps. Organizations are so impressed with the quality of our graduates, they’re asking to partner with us in more strategic ways,” says Kate Leidy, Strively CEO.

With community partners like Strively, Winning by Design’s social impact program offers historically underrepresented communities access to certification in skills that are in high demand for sales roles. WbD’s Sales as a Science™ framework that students learn through the Whole Person Program is data and process-driven, ensuring replicable and reliable results.

“I am excited about partnering with WbD and others, and I’m optimistic about the future,” says Leidy. “I love watching our candidates thrive in their new roles. Access to top career opportunities through this program empowers the candidates, their families, and communities.”

“When sales becomes a science, it means that anybody can learn to excel in the sales profession, regardless of socioeconomic background. With many companies operating remotely, it also means that you can live anywhere and earn a living wage in B2B tech sales,” says Dominique Levin, CEO of Winning by Design. “This is why we are so excited to teach Strively’s students Winning by Design’s Sales as a Science™ frameworks through instructor-led workshops and classes. We want to give students the tools and skills to be successful in their future roles. We also believe that many of our clients will benefit by gaining access to a larger, more diverse pool of Winning by Design certified students.”

About Strively

Strively’s mission is to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace in the tech sector. Through key business partners, they aspire to change how people are perceived and impacted by society’s most complex problems: mass incarceration, human trafficking, young adults at risk, and homelessness. They prepare and mentor candidates to enter the workforce as successful sales development representatives. Strively’s 90 day Whole Person Program is disciplined, synchronous & asynchronous, and mirrors a fast paced real life work environment. With mentorship and training candidates are prepared for success upon day one of employment. With tools training, professional workshops, and one-to-one coaching, Strively takes a “leave no person behind” approach.

Support Strively by donating here: https://strively.wedid.it/

About Winning by Design

Winning by Design is a global B2B revenue consulting and training company that enables recurring revenue teams to architect sustainable growth. Combining our specialized skills as operators of high-growth companies, we apply scientific frameworks and proven models to help Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success teams at B2B companies and global enterprises achieve impact. Founded in 2012, WbD is a fully remote company, serving 600+ leading organizations around the world, including Uber Eats, DocuSign, MURAL, and OwnBackup. The company has been recognized for its success, including earning placements as one of the fastest growing private companies (#147 on the Inc. 5000 of 2021, and #2 on Silicon Valley Business Journal) and as the top rated sales training company on G2. To learn more, visit www.winningbydesign.com.