Yahoo expands identity interoperability; supports demand for people-first solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yahoo is growing its sustainable and people-first identity footprint through expanded partnerships with NCSolutions, IRI, mParticle and more, adding interoperability or support for the company’s cookieless ID solution, Yahoo ConnectID, across additional providers. Creating a scaled ecosystem to support its ID, the moves mean that advertiser data can stay within the providers’ ecosystems, but still be matched against Yahoo ConnectID to drive connections with consumers in a cookieless environment.

Yahoo ConnectID supports advertisers and publishers as the digital landscape evolves away from third-party cookies, giving them a way to manage, reach and monetize online audiences while also safeguarding consumer privacy. Yahoo’s large interoperability ecosystem scales that reach and monetization while also providing independent measurement. Yahoo ConnectID has been integrated by over 3,000 publisher domains, including Cafe Media, Maven and Newsweek, among many more. Over 200 advertisers and agencies are directly activating their first-party data through the identifier. Yahoo ConnectID is integrated within the Yahoo DSP and available and leveraged by all advertisers within the platform.

“With cookie restrictions well under way, advertisers depend on interoperable solutions to ensure campaign addressability, performance and measurement to deliver the best possible experiences to our consumers, wherever they are,” said Josh Park, Director of Performance Marketing at Purple. “We applaud Yahoo’s continued efforts to create an interoperable ecosystem in which we can effectively execute, manage and measure our omnichannel strategies.”

Yahoo ConnectID is fueled by Yahoo’s Identity Graph, which is built on deterministic data from opted-in consumer relationships across a range of omnichannel, cross-screen touchpoints, like mobile app, search, owned and operated sites and apps, email and more. Yahoo today reaches 148 million deterministic logged in users across over 240 million unique profiles and over 400 million unique devices, fueled by both direct consumer relationships and partnerships.

Cookies are already restricted in Safari and Firefox, which represent around 40% of market share in the US1, and marketers and publishers cannot afford to wait.

“Yahoo ConnectID is quickly becoming a foremost alternative to third-party cookies, driving campaign personalization, performance and measurement in a people-first way,” said Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer, Yahoo. “We are developing interoperable ecosystems at scale, delivering significant demand, and supporting consumer privacy preferences.”

Yahoo ConnectID continues to scale across the industry. Interoperability with NCSolutions and IRI, two of the CPG industry’s most trusted media measurement companies, enables advertisers to sync Yahoo ConnectID with ad performance intelligence for a fuller view of campaign effectiveness. Integrating with mParticle allows advertisers to further unlock their own first-party data within Yahoo’s DSP.

Through these partnerships, Yahoo has created one of the industry’s most cross-functional and collaborative IDs, capable of working at scale across different protocols, standards, formats, and platforms, while ensuring data custodianship and consumer privacy. In doing so, Yahoo ConnectID provides the ad industry with the most interoperable, people-first and privacy-conscious ID solution to date.

“NCSolutions commends Yahoo for the evolution of their solutions to provide advertisers with opportunities to continuously improve advertising effectiveness,” said Lisa Kerins, VP of Publisher Client Consulting, NCSolutions. “We are looking forward to working with them to support advertisers in campaign addressability and measurement using Yahoo ConnectID.”

“IRI is excited to partner with Yahoo, so we can offer a wide range of solutions that help CPG manufacturers and retailers deliver an improved advertising experience for consumers,” said Nishat Mehta, Chief Product Officer and President of the IRI Media Center of Excellence. “From high-quality deterministic personalization to optimization opportunities based on ethically sourced, household-level data, Yahoo ConnectID allows advertisers to leverage people-centric solutions to drive campaign effectiveness.”

“mParticle’s integration with Yahoo empowers advertising teams to deliver highly personalized experiences,” said Chee Chew, CPO of mParticle. “We empower teams to succeed without the reliance of cookies or developer resources.”

1atCounter, July 2021