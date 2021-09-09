My Black is Beautiful to Sponsor TEXTURES Exhibition at Kent State University Museum, Celebrating the Historic and Contemporary Connotations of Black Hair

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--My Black is Beautiful, a community-first platform created for the Black diaspora that is committed to promoting positive representation of Black people and Black culture through the lens of beauty since 2006, today announced that it will sponsor The Kent State University Museum’s long-awaited exhibition, “TEXTURES: the history and art of Black hair.” The exhibit, which is set to open September 10 and runs through August 7, 2022, is a landmark exploration of Black hair and its important, complex place in the history of African American life and culture. Focused on three themes - Community & Memory, Hair Politics, and Black Joy - the nuances of Black hair will be actively addressed by artists, barbers, and activists in both its historical perceptions and its ramifications for self and society today.

As a platform that encourages Black women to exude confidence in their inherent excellence, from reimagining her beauty routine to leveraging her voice in culture, My Black is Beautiful’s sponsorship will contribute to the brands’ ongoing efforts to promote and empower Black beauty, as well as to support Kent State University in acknowledging and elevating all that is beautiful about Black culture.

“My Black is Beautiful’s mission is to tackle the negative portrayal of Blackness by reinforcing positive representation in media and our communities,” says Lela Coffey, Vice President for P&G Beauty's North America Hair Care collections. “Education and true understanding is a critical pillar in achieving this, which is why we are so honored to be a part of this timely and pertinent exhibition.”

Organized by the Kent State University Museum with co-curation from Kent State University professors, “TEXTURES” synthesizes new research in history, fashion, art and visual culture to reassess the “hair story” of people of African descent. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children ages 5 to 17. The museum is free for children under 5 and for those with a Kent State ID. Sunday admission is free for all ages. Parking is free for all museum attendees. Patrons should use the allotted museum spaces in the Rockwell Hall parking lot. For more information, please call 330-672-3450 or visit www.kent.edu/museum.

About My Black is Beautiful

My Black is Beautiful is a community-first platform created for the Black diaspora that is committed to promoting positive representation of Black people and Black culture through the lens of beauty since 2006. My Black is Beautiful acknowledges, elevates, and supports all that is beautiful about Black culture (shapes, shades, textures, identities, ages, and self-expression). For over 10 years, the My Black is Beautiful platform has engaged in conversations with women in their community who are continuously seeking products to help her achieve her hair goals, no matter how she chooses to wear it. From this insight, the My Black is Beautiful haircare line was born - a collection of care, treatment, and styling products formulated for the unique and diverse hair types in the community. My Black is Beautiful is a part of the P&G family of brands.

About Kent State University Museum

The Kent State University Museum is located at 515 Hilltop Drive, at the corner of East Main Street and South Lincoln Street in Kent, Ohio. It features more than 29,000 pieces in its collection, amassed from many generous donors. The museum is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from noon-4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the museum or in advance through the museum’s online ticketing service. At this time, the Kent State University Museum is requiring everyone to wear face coverings regardless of vaccination status.