CORRECTING and REPLACING VIDEO Behavox Reports Significant Adoption of Its Microsoft Teams Integration

BEHAVOX REPORTS SIGNIFICANT ADOPTION OF ITS MICROSOFT TEAMS INTEGRATION

Many of the world’s leading financial institutions have been empowered to use Microsoft Teams to collaborate via chat and voice without compromising on compliance.

Behavox, which provides insights to protect enterprises and their employees from illegal, immoral, and malicious behavior, has today announced its Microsoft Teams integration has received unprecedented adoption.

Since Behavox launched its Microsoft Teams integration in early 2021, it's been adopted by 60% of customers, empowering their employees to collaborate while ensuring regulatory requirements are met.

Behavox enables enterprises to analyze historic and ongoing data from Microsoft Teams, including content from direct messages, public and private channels, in-meeting chats, attachments, and even voice and video calls.

“ Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen a 719% increase in the volume of Microsoft Teams content across our customer base,” said Lindsey Kemmerich, Global Head of Customer Success at Behavox. “ Teams has been widely adopted but it’s imperative that the use of the platform doesn’t come at the cost of a compliance gap. Behavox is empowering enterprises and their employees to collaborate on a global scale while also meeting their regulatory requirements and monitoring for risk across both chat and voice data.”

Enabling customers to use Microsoft Teams compliantly while maintaining the highest security standards is paramount to Behavox. Its solutions connect to Microsoft Teams by using the most secure, robust, and seamless method of integration, endorsed by Microsoft.

“ We value security, scalability, and speed here at Behavox and our method of integration has been developed in collaboration with Microsoft and endorsed by security teams across our customer base,” said Gagan Gulati, Chief Product Officer at Behavox.

Microsoft Teams data is just one of 150 data types that Behavox is able to aggregate and analyze across voice, email, instant messaging, social media, video conferencing, and other corporate communications applications.

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox provides AI-powered insights that protect companies and their employees from illegal, immoral, and malicious behavior.

Insights are generated by analyzing communication data from email, instant messaging, voice, and video conferencing platforms. By proactively monitoring these platforms using AI rather than manually reviewing content, employees are protected while maintaining their privacy.

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Montreal, London, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Tokyo, Dallas, and Abu Dhabi.

More information about the company is available at www.behavox.com.