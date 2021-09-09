ABC and Procore Announce Partnership to Provide Construction Management Solutions for ABC Members

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Associated Builders and Contractors and Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced a partnership that provides ABC chapters and members exclusive discounted pricing on their new purchases of Procore products and services.

“Many of our members are eager to boost their technology portfolio to enhance profitability, safety and efficiency, and this partnership can help our members achieve their goals,” said Matt Abeles, ABC vice president of construction technology and innovation. “Procore is already a valued ABC Tech Alliance member and part of our Tech Marketplace, and I believe that they will be a constructive business partner for our 21,000-member companies because of their many industry-leading project management solutions.”

“Procore’s vision is to improve the lives of everyone in construction, and we are honored to partner with ABC to expand access to our platform and services to all their members,” said Kristopher Lengieza, vice president of global partnerships & alliances at Procore. “We are committed to providing the construction industry with technology and partnership to build smarter.”

Procore’s platform connects entire project teams from the office to the field and across companies, providing one place to work together to do what they do best—build. Procore helps increase productivity and efficiency, reduce rework and costly delays and improve safety, compliance, financial transparency and accountability.

Procore has been involved with ABC in a number of strategic initiatives since 2016, and is a member of the ABC Tech Alliance and ABC Tech Marketplace.

Additional terms and conditions apply. To learn more, visit abc.org/procore.

About ABC

Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 that represents more than 21,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 69 chapters help members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit us at abc.org.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

