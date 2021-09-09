Brit + Co Launches Selfmade Season Five in Partnership with Office Depot

Office Depot & Brit + Co highlight emerging entrepreneurs & business owners who have completed Selfmade - a 10-week virtual course that helps women start and grow the businesses of their dreams. Office Depot’s sponsorship will enable the course to be made free for up to 200 women during the next session, which will kick off on Monday, October 11. Learn more at OfficeDepot.com/Scholarship.

SAN FRANCISCO & BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brit + Co and Office Depot today announced that Office Depot will continue their sponsorship of Selfmade, Brit + Co’s 10-week virtual startup school for women. The course is hosted by Brit + Co founder Brit Morin, with over a dozen other female founders, experts and investors signed on to help teach. Past notable instructors include Katrina Lake (founder and CEO of Stitch Fix), Toni Ko (founder of NYX), and Arlan Hamilton (founder and managing partner of Backstage Capital). The course includes highly personalized skill development to enable each student to start or grow her own business.

To help drive educational change, Office Depot’s sponsorship will enable the course to be made free for up to 200 women, focusing on women of color, women from underserved and underrepresented communities, and women in need of support to help them trailblaze. As Selfmade’s founding sponsor, Office Depot has provided 800 talented women with full scholarships thus far. In addition, Office Depot has curated special promotions for businesses, plus created a custom starter guide packed with lessons, templates and solutions to help all business owners navigate the start, growth and “keep business going” phases of their entrepreneurial journeys with tips on branding, marketing, fundraising and more.

“Since Selfmade’s inception, nearly 1,400 incredible women have catapulted their entrepreneurial journeys. Selfmade acts as a launchpad and jumping-off point, enabling female founders to conceptualize and monetize business opportunities -- and do so on their own terms," said Morin. "Through imagination, innovation, and grit, these women are rebuilding the future of enterprise in a post-pandemic world. In sync with the startup boom ignited by the economic crisis, our students are bringing women's unique perspectives and talents to the table. Whether it's cultivating community, combating climate change, treating mental health, or reimagining products to provide unique solutions for everyday challenges, Selfmade students are purposefully creating companies with huge impact," Morin added.

Office Depot-sponsored student Vanessa Perry founded Autumn, a line of comfortable and supportive undergarments designed for women with loose skin after weight loss. “I’ve always wanted to start a business but didn’t know where to start. I was looking for hands-on training where I could build community with other people with the same goals I had. Selfmade provided both,'' Perry noted. "The program helped me conceptualize my business quickly. I'm in a pod with a strong group of budding entrepreneurs. We share ideas with one another and get the support we need every step of the way. Office Depot also sent over a curated box of business supplies - everything from planners and pens and more - and that has been so helpful in keeping me on track.”

“We’re proud to continue our collaboration with Brit + Co to help more women start and grow the businesses of their dreams,” said Wesley Brinkhurst, vice president of marketing for Office Depot. “There are so many talented female entrepreneurs who could benefit from the business development and networking opportunities available through this program. Being Selfmade doesn’t mean doing it all by yourself which is why we are so excited to provide this opportunity to another 200 women during this next session.”

Features and benefits of Selfmade include:

15+ hours of live instruction in all facets of how to start a company

1:1 mentoring and group chats with like-minded entrepreneurs

Customizable templates for P&Ls, pitch decks, marketing assets and more

Access to world class experts in tech, finance, marketing, sales, and investing

Selfmade scholarship registration is currently open through Friday, September 24, and class will kick off on Monday, October 11. For more information on Selfmade, visit TrySelfmade.com and to nominate yourself or someone you know for a scholarship, visit officedepot.com/scholarship.

