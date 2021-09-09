MiQ and Contobox Form Exclusive Partnership to Improve Dynamic Creative Optimization

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, leading global programmatic media partner MiQ and award-winning ad platform Contobox™ have announced an exclusive partnership that will improve Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) capabilities to deliver best-in-class dynamic creative for customers, strengthen and enhance consumer experiences, and optimize greater campaign results.

“More than 50% of consumers say they are targeted with ads for products or messaging they’re not interested in and 88% have seen ads for products that they have already purchased. These misaligned and ineffective ads can lead to poor consumer experiences and put brand reputation at risk, not to mention result in unnecessary advertiser wastage,” said John Goulding, Head of Strategy, US for MiQ. “It’s a challenge that legacy DCO solutions should be solving through real-time audience data and personalized ads, but because most technology has relied on simple URL-view based approaches, they are often less impactful. Through our new exclusive partnership with Contobox and access to its True Intent technology platform, we’re connecting the powerhouse capabilities of programmatic advertising, planning intelligence technology, real-time data, and custom analytics that will help advertisers overcome these challenges and more effectively target the right consumers, with the right creative, at the right time to deliver real results.”

Contobox’s True Intent technology goes beyond URL views and captures in-depth audience data and custom scoring on consumer interest. This scoring is based on engagement with products, features, and other content, and includes everything from dwell time on a page to interactions with product image galleries and their details. This helps brands reach shoppers with product recommendations and personalized messaging that can be delivered across all of their connected devices. By making creatives shoppable, products can also be added to carts directly from the creative unit to convert relevant product suggestions into purchases and further improve consumer experiences and campaigns.

“The need for brands to have ownership of their data to help fuel smarter and more effective marketing strategies is imperative for their success,” said Christine Carey, GM, SVP Sales, Contobox. “By combining the strength of our leading True Intent technology with MiQ’s powerful programmatic media solution, agencies and brands can execute much more strategic and thoughtful performance campaigns that resonate with the right consumers.”

“Brands utilizing True Intent have seen their return on ad spend improve year-over-year by up to 600% for retargeting campaigns and 900% for prospecting campaigns,” continued Carey. “The longer a brand uses True Intent the better the results get – and we haven’t had a client max out performance yet.”

Ad agencies looking to leverage True Intent to improve their performance campaigns can access it exclusively as part of MiQ’s leading programmatic media solution, enabling results oriented programmatic campaigns across leading DSPs such as The Trade Desk, Xandr and Google’s DV360 and actioning end-to-end dynamic creative support from MiQ’s team of traders, creative designers, and analysts. In addition, MiQ will work to integrate its leading cookieless targeting solutions with the True Intent technology to provide an accurate and sustainable option for marketers and agencies moving forward.

