Notarize and Snapdocs Partner to Make Digital Home Closings Faster and More Seamless for Borrowers

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Notarize, the pioneer and market leader in remote online notarization (RON), and Snapdocs, Inc., a leading digital closing platform for the mortgage industry, have partnered to deliver an end-to-end digital closing experience that now includes Notarize’s market-leading RON solution. Snapdocs enables lenders to connect with all parties and technologies involved in a mortgage transaction to complete the entire closing process online and powers millions of closings per year for lenders, title companies, and notaries. The partnership brings together the two leading digital closing companies in the marketplace to deliver a solution for the “last mile” of a truly comprehensive digital closing experience for borrowers and signing agents.

Through its fully integrated platform, Snapdocs customers can access a remote online notary through the Notarize platform to conduct the fully digital closing. With Notarize, signers can digitally notarize documents via any device in a remote online video meeting with a commissioned live notary for a fully digital mortgage that is convenient, compliant, and available in nearly all 50 states.

This news marks a significant collaboration between the two leading technology companies. It allows Snapdocs – a real estate technology platform working natively with leading loan origination, point of sale, title production, eNote, and RON solutions – to expand its offering to include Notarize's best-in-class RON solution. With Notarize integrated directly into the platform, Snapdocs gives all parties the technologies they need to complete a digital closing. The result is a comprehensive solution that leads to faster closing times and easier cross-party workflows.

“Snapdocs has supported the real estate industry's shift toward a digital-first approach for mortgage closings by giving lenders the tools they need to provide their customers the best possible experience, while driving real efficiencies within their operations," said Todd Maki, Head of Business Development & Partnerships at Snapdocs. “Adding Notarize's RON solution to our platform is a great example of how we're helping mortgage lenders orchestrate a more perfect mortgage closing that is fully digital, highly efficient, and error-free."

“Snapdocs has built an incredible platform that is helping the entire real estate ecosystem move closer to a future where most or all closings are fully digital, to the benefit of everyone involved in the transaction,” said Pat Kinsel, Notarize founder and CEO. “At Notarize, we’ve built the gold standard RON solution and have also been working towards that same future. Partnering with Snapdocs gets everyone there faster.”

About Notarize

Notarize is the first platform to enable thousands of people each day to sign and notarize documents online. From adopting a child to buying a home, Notarize builds trusted products and services that support and bring trust to life's most important moments. For more information, visit notarize.com.

About Snapdocs

Founded in 2013, Snapdocs is the mortgage industry’s leading digital closing platform. With its patented AI technology and connected platform, Snapdocs is on a mission to perfect mortgage closings for all. Powering millions of closings a year, Snapdocs is leading the charge to modernize, streamline, and improve the mortgage process for lenders, borrowers, and settlement. Snapdocs is the only solution with a proven track record of creating a single, scalable process for every closing. Every day, over 130,000 mortgage professionals rely on Snapdocs to automate manual work and digitize paper processes that plague the industry. Snapdocs is a rapidly growing San Francisco based real estate technology company backed by leading investors including Sequoia, Y Combinator, Tiger Global, F-Prime, Zigg Capital, Alkeon, Wellington Management, Greenpoint Partners, Maverick, Founders Fund, SV Angel, Gokul Rajaram, Lachy Groom, Jack and Sam Altman and Coyne Lloyd. To learn more, please visit snapdocs.com.