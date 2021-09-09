EnrollMe by SureCo Partners With UHSM to Revolutionize Health Coverage

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SureCo, a pioneer and promoter of programs and solutions that lower health care costs and improve the quality of care, recently launched EnrollMe to help businesses provide their employees with better health care benefit options. EnrollMe, the first in the market to offer corporate health sharing, partnered with UHSM, a Christian health care sharing ministry, to revolutionize healthcare coverage by giving employees the freedom to choose health insurance plans and employers the power to make contributions towards employee premiums via an easy-to-use and elegantly designed digital marketplace.

Through EnrollMe, SureCo will transform health care coverage. This innovative solution allows employers to simplify health care coverage, improving employee engagement, reducing the common COBRA risk and eliminating the ACA reporting hassle, resulting in a cost-effective and time-saving approach unseen thus far in the market. SureCo’s affordable solution mitigates the worry facing many employers and brokers around routine administrative burdens, while providing employees with outstanding coverage from major providers.

“The partnership between EnrollMe and UHSM will reimagine traditional corporate health insurance,” said Matt Christopherson, CRO and co-founder of SureCo. “As the first in the market to co-offer corporate health insurance plans, EnrollMe empowers employees to freely choose and manage their own health plans by giving them access to greater flexibility and plan portability. Moreover, our new solution will enable employers to not only save time and reduce costs, but also attract and retain skilled workers, which is critical to the success of any small business.”

Much like the shift from pensions to self-directed 401k, EnrollMe by SureCo is the next evolution to self-directed health coverage. Although corporate health sharing is different from traditional group insurance, the overall experience provides similar results. Companies make contributions, but employees will have more choice and personal ownership in their plans. And because employers get to create improved total rewards, the health care process will be more stable and have a more predictable cost model, benefiting everyone involved.

ABOUT SureCo

SureCo, its subsidiaries, and its partners are at the forefront of health care change in the U.S., serving both consumers and businesses. Established in 2015, we develop pioneering programs and solutions that promote great health while lowering health care costs and improving the quality of care. We lead the industry in new care options, technology, and administration opportunities. We’ve only just begun to fulfill our mission to create a better healthcare system for all. For more information, visit www.sureco.com.

ABOUT UHSM

UHSM (Unite Health Share Ministries) is a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry that facilitates member-to-member health sharing among fellow Christians, serving as a connector to administer medical cost sharing. Christian healthcare is chosen by millions each year over traditional insurance plans, and UHSM stands alone as the only health share that offers members access to true prescription coverage through the CVS Caremark network. UHSM members also have access to nearly one million doctors, hospitals and specialists through the First Health PPO Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc. Headquartered in Norfolk, VA, UHSM offers simple, fair, and friendly healthcare programs to its members. The UHSM mission is to help Christian families fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, foster holistic wellbeing, and positively impact our communities.