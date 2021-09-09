Fastest-Growing City in Oklahoma Advances Culture of Empowerment, Achieves Significant Time Savings with UKG

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM), payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, announced today that the City of Oklahoma City, one of the largest cities in the South Central United States and the fastest-growing city in the state of Oklahoma, is increasing productivity through data-driven efficiencies and advancing its strong culture of empowerment with UKG.

“UKG Dimensions has been transformative for our city, as it’s given us a way to reinvent our business,” said Stephen Fuller, enterprise program manager for the City of Oklahoma City. “We recognized an opportunity to streamline and centralize employee data so it was more easily accessible to everyone across our multiple city departments. With Dimensions, we have standardized almost 20 years of outdated configurations and created meaningful efficiencies to help our people work smarter. In doing so, we’re putting humanity back into the data to ensure our people are the focus of everything we do.”

A UKG Workforce Central customer since 2003, Oklahoma City migrated to the intelligent, proactive, and mobile-first Dimensions suite in October 2020, and it has reduced time spent processing payroll by four hours each week for every one of the city’s 150 payroll officers: a time savings of 600 hours per week. This follows a near-40% significant increase in the number of employees electronically validating and approving their timecards, up from 60% to nearly 100%.

“Our payroll team is doing more analysis and less data entry, and their roles have become more sophisticated and empowering,” said Fuller. “That was a huge benefit we didn’t know we were going to get out of this. Previously, if employees didn’t approve their timecards, they’d have to sign a piece of paper. We’d end up with multiple versions of the same document being scanned into the system, and it was redundant and inefficient. Now, we are assured we are paying people correctly for the time they work.”

Another benefit, according to Fuller, is real-time visibility into operational data. Intelligent dataviews and visualizations within Dimensions increasingly allow managers to make informed business decisions in the moment.

“Creating reports is much easier for managers and payroll officers, who can quickly access the information they need. We’ve had a lot of positive feedback from our employees, too, who feel empowered to access their personal workforce data on their own, whenever they need it,” said Fuller.

The mobile-first solution has also been a game changer for Oklahoma City, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At one point, our city buildings were closed during the early months of the pandemic and employees had to work remotely — many of them for the very first time. Being able to access Dimensions from anywhere — on phones, tablets, or laptops — enabled a new way of working. Managers can approve timecards and sign off on payroll with ease, and we've learned we can work dynamically, even if we can’t physically be in a building together,” said Fuller.

The City of Oklahoma continues to innovate and empower its employees with the UKG product suite, recently going live on UKG Telestaff, an automated scheduling solution designed for public safety users, to 1,200 officers within the Oklahoma City Police Department. The intelligent solution allows department supervisors to pre-build schedules based on demand, employee preferences, and accrual balances, and automatically allocate overtime fairly, track employee skills and certifications, and help minimize compliance risk by validating staffing decisions against applicable union rules and labor laws in real time.

“Today’s cities and towns are at a crossroads: either continue to maintain outdated technology that doesn’t serve their people to the fullest or invest in innovative solutions that not only empower their workforce but produce efficiencies and enable new, smarter ways of working,” said Jennifer Dowd, director of the public sector practice at UKG. “Since deploying Dimensions, Oklahoma City has been able to put its people first and provide them with a modern workforce management experience that supports their entire life-work journey.”

“Oklahoma City is a shining example of a city that has embraced technology for the betterment of its workforce and community,” said Chris Todd, president at UKG. “Dimensions was built to help organizations optimize their most valuable resource — their people — because empowered employees produce exceptional results, which lead to better business outcomes. Through the use of innovative technology, Oklahoma City has unlocked the power of its people, and, in doing so, is better positioned to serve the growing and diverse needs of its communities.”

Supporting Resources

Follow UKG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About UKG

At UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), our purpose is people. Built from a merger that created one of the largest cloud companies in the world, UKG believes organizations succeed when they focus on their people. As a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, UKG delivers award-winning Pro, Dimensions, and Ready solutions to help tens of thousands of organizations across geographies and in every industry drive better business outcomes, improve HR effectiveness, streamline the payroll process, and help make work a better, more connected experience for everyone. UKG has 13,000 employees around the globe and is known for an inclusive workplace culture. The company has earned numerous awards for culture, products, and services, including consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Copyright 2021 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.