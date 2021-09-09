Four UBS advisors in Southern California named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors List

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that four Financial Advisors in Southern California have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list for 2021. The UBS advisors named to the list are Drew Freides, Michael D. Kanigher, Mark N. Binder and Craig S. Chiate.

“We are extremely proud to have exceptional UBS representation in Southern California on this prestigious list,” said Lauren Gorsche, Los Angeles Complex Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. “It’s truly gratifying to see Mark, Craig, Drew and Michael acknowledged for their long-standing client dedication and recognized for their industry achievements.”

Drew Freides specializes in providing senior company executives and multigenerational families with holistic financial advice, including liability management, estate planning, tax optimization and philanthropic strategies. This is the sixth consecutive year that Drew has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list, and over the years has also been named to the Barron’s Top 100 Financial Advisors list and Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisors list. Drew and his team manage over $6 billion in client assets, and he is a member of the UBS Pinnacle Council, which represents an exclusive group of the firm’s top 2% of advisors.

Michael D. Kanigher provides insight and solutions to a select number of affluent clients with complex wealth management needs. He has been named to numerous industry accolades for his dedication to clients including the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list, the Financial Times Top 400 Financial Advisors list. This is the sixth consecutive year that Michael has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list. Michael and his team manage $6 billion in client assets and have been named to the Barron's Top 50 Private Wealth Advisory Teams list every year since inception. He is also a member of the UBS Pinnacle Council.

Mark N. Binder has worked in the wealth management industry for over 25 years, providing comprehensive wealth management and investing solutions to ultra-affluent individuals, families, partnerships, endowments, and foundations. In recognition of his dedication to clients, this is the second year that Mark has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list. He has also been named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list every year since 2016. Mark’s team manages $4.9 billion in client assets, and he is a member of the UBS Pinnacle Council.

Craig Chiate has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry and works with a highly affluent client base that includes members of The Forbes 400 list, entrepreneurs, and CEOs of large public companies. He has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list and Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list every year since 2016. Craig’s team manages $4.9 billion in client assets and he is also a member of the UBS Pinnacle Council.

The sixth annual Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list recognizes the country's top financial advisors, who represent the future of the wealth management industry.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-wealth-advisors.

