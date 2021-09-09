Beverly Hills Cancer Center and Deep Lens Partner to Integrate Novel AI-based Clinical Trial Matching Solution VIPER™ Into Practice, Expanding Offering to Patients

COLUMBUS, Ohio & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beverly Hills Cancer Center and Deep Lens today announced a strategic collaboration that will deploy Deep Lens’ AI-based clinical trial matching solution VIPER™ and other services into one of Southern California’s few private cancer centers. VIPER uses proprietary cloud-based technology to identify and match oncology patients to trials for which they may be eligible right at the time of diagnosis. As part of this partnership, Beverly Hills Cancer Center will be able to accelerate clinical trial enrollment and broaden its already robust clinical research program and offering to patients.

“Clinical research has the potential to significantly impact our approach to cancer treatment and dramatically affect patient outcomes. Our practice conducts ground-breaking research and offers many of our patients the ability to participate in clinical trials; however, as study protocol and designs become more complex, the need to identify patients faster and with more accuracy has become paramount,” said Eli Gabayan, MD, medical director and principal investigator at Beverly Hills Cancer Center and assistant clinical professor at UCLA-David Geffen School of Medicine. “VIPER and other Deep Lens services will amplify the number of precision medicine trials we can offer to our patients and help us match patients to existing trials faster. Our priority is giving patients every resource possible to help them with their battle against cancer, and this new technology will assist us in our efforts to save lives rapidly and effectively.”

It is estimated that more than 15,000 oncology clinical trials are actively recruiting patients; however, fewer than 1 in 30 patients participate in a clinical trial. Limited trial site resources make it time-consuming to identify eligible patients, especially as trial protocols increase in complexity. VIPER supports care teams by automating the identification of potentially eligible patients at the time of diagnosis and easily matching them to relevant trials.

“Beverly Hills Cancer Center already has an exceptional clinical research program and we are delighted to partner with them to assist in growing their current offering,” said Greg Andreola, chief revenue officer of Deep Lens. “We are encouraged by the rate at which community oncology practices, like Beverly Hills Cancer Center, are strengthening their presence and reputation in the cancer research arena, as the large majority of patients are diagnosed and treated in this setting. We are confident that VIPER and other Deep Lens services will support this practice and allow for a greater number of patients to access potentially life-changing therapies in development.”

Deep Lens’ VIPER will be integrating directly to Beverly Hills Cancer Center’s EMR and molecular data feeds (Foundation Medicine, Caris Life Sciences, Tempus, and Guardant Health) and pathology feeds to automatically identify qualified patients for clinical trials. Since the VIPER platform is technology-agnostic, it can integrate seamlessly into any provider network. All Deep Lens screening services are free of charge for providers.

About Beverly Hills Cancer Center

As a private, academic community-based cancer center, Beverly Hills Cancer Center not only provides state-of-the-art cancer treatment modalities all under one roof, but also leading clinical trials and research for cancer, which are offered at very few centers in the world, attracting patients globally, and saving lives. By providing access to groundbreaking clinical trials, the Beverly Hills Cancer Center offers patients the opportunity to participate in the most advanced cancer treatments currently in development in the world.

Beverly Hills Cancer Center is composed of an internationally-recognized multidisciplinary medical team consisting of Medical Oncologists, Radiation Oncologists, Radiologists, Hematologists and Internists who provide exceptional patient care and support services including a robust and highly efficient team of clinical research professionals. For more information, visit: www.bhcancercenter.com.

About Deep Lens

Deep Lens is a digital healthcare company focused on a groundbreaking approach to faster recruitment of the best-suited cancer patients to clinical trials. VIPER, Deep Lens’ integrated cloud platform, provides care teams with visibility and workflows that combine lab, EMR, and genomic data to match cancer patients to clinical trials and precision therapies at the time of diagnosis, accelerating recruitment and compressing study timelines to bring game-changing therapies to market sooner. Growing with sponsors, providers, and strategic partners, Deep Lens challenges the status quo so that patients can get the best therapies. For more information, visit www.deeplens.ai.