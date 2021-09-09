Strategic Solutions Group (SSG) Partners with Virginia DBHDS

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strategic Solutions Group (SSG), which has provided technology solutions to public health departments throughout the United States for more than 15 years, has been selected by the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) to implement a new Early Intervention Part C Data System.

The DBHDS wanted to implement a web-based IDEA Part C data system that could scale to support increases in work over the coming years and will record, track, and report the data required to facilitate the enrollment/initial screening, monitoring, and services identified and provided that need to occur to best serve the families the system supports.

The Commonwealth’s current Early Intervention Part C Data System was developed and implemented in 2001 and doesn’t meet the current needs of the department. There is limited functionality that requires paper processes, duplicate data entry, and extra staff time. Additionally, due to the current limitations, DBHDS is unable to reliably ensure non-duplication of expenses and revenues reported federally since local lead agencies and private providers each maintain separate billing and accounting systems. All of these limitations and issues will be addressed with the new system implementation.

The plan is to implement the new data system for Early Intervention Part C with a launch date in 2022.

“We are looking forward to implementing SSG’s Early Intervention Application as our new Early Intervention Part C Data System. By making this change, Virginia’s Early Intervention System will be able to better serve families receiving services. Our goal is to eliminate manual and duplicative processes so resources can be focused on creating a more seamless experience for families and providers in the Virginia Early Intervention system.” – Catherine Hancock, Early Intervention Program Manager.

About SSG

SSG is dedicated to modernizing the delivery of essential services in our communities. For two decades, SSG has partnered with over dozens of states and municipalities to improve their workflow, data management and IT systems implementation and operation. SSG’s flagship product, Casetivity, was purpose-built to automate essential workflows in public health organizations. SSG’s solution suite for public health transforms the way these organizations manage and execute their programs through data management and workflow automation.