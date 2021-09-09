Cities, Counties and Public Sector Organizations in the State of Florida Implement GTY Technology Solutions to Provide Better Experience for Citizens and Government Personnel

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of cloud solutions for the public sector, announced today that its subsidiaries, Bonfire, CityBase, eCivis, OpenCounter and Questica, are working with 95 government entities and public sector organizations throughout Florida to enhance digital services and transform the constituent experience.

Bonfire, a leader in strategic sourcing and eProcurement software for the public sector, now supports 18 public sector clients throughout the state of Florida including 7 K-12 and higher education institutions, 4 municipalities, 2 healthcare institutions and 5 special districts including 3 transit authorities. Its scalable cloud-based solutions help procurement and finance departments better manage supplier contracts and digitize the procurement process to support strategic spending of public funds throughout the state.

CityBase, a leading provider of government and utility payment technology, is helping four city and county governments in Florida provide a better payment experience for their constituents. The City of Edgewater, Hillsborough County, St. Lucie County, and Volusia County have elected to modernize their payments process with self-service kiosks that accept cash, check, and cards. This 24/7 payment option especially provides residents who prefer to pay their bills in cash, or those who need to make payments outside of business hours, with a secure and convenient alternative to taking time off work during business hours or using costly third-party services. The integrated, cloud-based kiosk technology digitizes the in-person payment experience to significantly reduce person-to-person contact during the pandemic, and will reduce workloads for city staff by eliminating historically manual reconciliation processes.

eCivis, the most widely used SaaS-based grants management solution for state, local and tribal governments, is working with 23 cities, 10 counties, 1 college and 2 special districts in the State of Florida. Recently, eCivis has broadened its grants management support throughout the state by collaborating with the Florida League of Cities (FLC) to launch The FLC Grants Assistance Program. Through this initiative, eCivis is providing each of FLC’s 411 incorporated cities, towns, and villages access to the nation’s largest professionally curated database of grants and the tools to help them successfully identify, apply for and manage the application process. The organization has seen a very high level of early engagement, with more than 100 cities signed up in the first three months.

OpenCounter, a leading provider of public sector permitting technology, supports a number of municipalities in Florida including Orlando, Miami, Deland and Gainesville with its Business, Residential and Special Event portals. Each solution improves the permitting experience for both City Hall and constituents by providing a single source of information for applicants, and significantly reducing the burden on government personnel. OpenCounter’s suite of portals directly promotes economic development by making the process of starting and maintaining a business or event accessible and easy.

GTY Technology’s budgeting units Questica and Sherpa, industry-leading providers of cloud-based budget, performance, and transparency solutions for the public sector, are supporting a growing number of customers in the State of Florida including 20 non-profit organizations, 10 local governments, 2 higher education institutions and 1 aviation authority. Questica’s intuitive, cloud-based budgeting software streamlines the budgeting process and curates information based on historic data to inform data-driven decisions. These advanced capabilities have empowered customers throughout the state, such as Osceola County, Pinellas County, and Daytona Beach, to be more strategic, collaborative, and agile in response to new and evolving stimulus mandates.

“We have seen a significant acceleration in the appetite for digital tools and services in the public sector,” said TJ Parass, CEO of GTY Technology. “Navigating the complexities that accompanied the global health crisis over the past two years has irrevocably changed citizen expectations, and governments are taking significant steps to provide a better, more comprehensive digital experience. Florida is a great example of a state where cities, counties and public sector organizations are looking beyond the pandemic and focusing on how to provide the best service in the long-term.”

For more information about GTY Technology, the GTY family of companies, or investment opportunities, visit www.gtytechnology.com.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) (“GTY”) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; OpenCounter builds permitting and licensing software to streamline interactions between applicants and staff; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the company’s expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or other public health crises, on our operations, our customers and the economy; (2) the risk that the ongoing integration of the businesses acquired in our business combination disrupts current plans and operations; (3) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (4) our failure to generate sufficient cash flow from our business to make payments on our debt; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that the company may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors; and (7) other risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.