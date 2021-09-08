Flite Golf & Entertainment and Back 9 Golf & Entertainment Announce Partnership to Bring Golf Entertainment and Technology Venue to Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flite Golf & Entertainment (“Flite”) and Back 9 Golf & Entertainment (“Back 9”) today announced a partnership to provide superior technology, and a specialized golf experience to the brand-new Back 9 Golf Entertainment Venue. The new partnership will help drive redevelopment and revitalization in downtown Indianapolis.

The Back 9 Golf Entertainment Venue is 58,500 square feet, and includes 75 golf bays, an outdoor beer garden along with several thousand square feet of group meeting, training and conference facilities in a unique indoor/outdoor sporting and entertainment space set along the White River.

“We are excited to offer our extensive suite of technologies that will power the next-gen Back 9 golf facility. The partnership between Flite and Back 9 unites superior golf entertainment technology with a venue that will enhance the entertainment offerings in downtown Indianapolis.” said John Vollbrecht, CEO and Founder of Flite Golf & Entertainment.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to be a part of the redevelopment of the southwest side of Indianapolis by offering a state-of-the-art golf entertainment venue powered by Flite technology. Our hope is to create an experience of entertainment and technology to golf enthusiasts.” said Neal Burnett, founder of Back 9 Golf & Entertainment.

About Flite Golf & Entertainment

Flite Golf & Entertainment is a global golf entertainment company headquartered in Dallas, TX. Flite builds, deploys and supports innovative solutions needed to drive technology-enhanced ranges, whether on green grass or in a multi-million-dollar entertainment venue. Utilizing their innovative next-gen games, course play and guest management software, Flite brings a complete technology solution to existing range operators as well as entirely new venues seeking to offer a contemporary golf entertainment experience. Flite is a turnkey solution that is driving golf entertainment. To learn more, please visit www.flitegolf.com.

About Back 9 Golf and Entertainment

INDY’S BACK 9 Golf and Entertainment is unlike any other sports or entertainment venue in downtown Indianapolis. This new 30-million-dollar venue creates both indoor and outdoor activities and entertainment surrounded by a three-story driving range. On the banks of the White River in downtown Indianapolis, with views of the Indianapolis skyline this project will bring people to the waterfront and create a variety of outdoor and indoor events, entertainment, and player engagement. For more information, please visit www.back9golf.com.