Michigan Manufacturers Association Adds Homethrive Caregiving Coaching Platform as New Strategic Business Service Offering

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Homethrive, the high-touch/high-tech family caregiving platform that integrates digital coaching and human support services for aging and eldercare navigation, guidance, and community experience, today announced that the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) will offer its nearly 1700 members and their employees access to the platform. Through Homethrive, MMA members and their aging loved ones will have access to support and information that improve outcomes for aging adults living at home and the working loved ones who support them. Offering Homethrive to its members builds on MMA’s commitment to securing a prosperous future for Michigan manufacturers through effective advocacy, meaningful education, and strategic business services.

The U.S. is in the midst of a hidden caregiver crisis that impacts companies and employees alike, according to a survey from Harvard Business School. Inadequate caregiving support for employees, costs organizations millions of dollars in hidden costs through employee turnover and substantial productivity costs.

“As our population ages and this caregiving crisis grows, the need to help employees who are caring for aging loved ones becomes more and more acute,” said John J. Walsh, President & CEO of the MMA. “We are pleased to partner with Homethrive to offer an innovative solution that will strengthen the manufacturing workforce and the ability of our industry to grow and compete.”

“Our goal at Homethrive is to help older adults live healthier and independently at home for as long as possible, while reducing the work, worry, and stress that family members, who are unpaid caregivers, face,” said Dave Jacobs, Co-CEO of Homethrive. "When you consider that one in five Americans is a caregiver [according to AARP's 2020 Caregiving in the U.S.], it’s not surprising that an increasing number of organizations, like MMA, acknowledge the impact caregiving can have on the wellbeing of employees and how it affects their jobs when they are trying to balance work and family obligations. I am impressed with the MMA’s dedication to its cause and advancing its mission and am excited for the opportunity to support their membership.”

About MMA

For nearly 120 years, the MMA has been serving Michigan manufacturers and related industries by providing effective representation at Michigan’s Capitol, timely educational seminars, quality and competitive-rate insurance programs, informational e-newsletters and a monthly magazine. Visit mimfg.org for more information.

About Homethrive

Homethrive is the high-touch/high-tech family caregiving platform. Through the integration of digital coaching and human support services for aging and eldercare navigation, guidance, and community experience, Homethrive improves outcomes and lowers costs for aging adults living at home and reduces the work, worry, and stress on family caregivers. Guided by its personalized platform and algorithms, Homethrive provides 24 x 7 digital and human concierge services and expert coaching from certified Homethrive social workers. The Homethrive program is available nationally and offered primarily through insurance companies and as an employee benefit through employers.

Homethrive was co-founded by Dave Jacobs and David Greenberg, who both personally struggled to navigate the process of caring for aging parents at home. As veteran healthcare professionals, they were surprised that finding the support and guidance they needed to care for their aging parents proved to be far more challenging than they anticipated. The company was launched in partnership with 7wireVentures after identifying the vast unmet need for a comprehensive solution to support caregiver’s elder parents looking to age in place. https://www.homethrive.com/