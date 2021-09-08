H.E.R., Brad Paisley, Common, and Maroon 5 to Headline SHINE A LIGHT, a Worldwide Television Special by Nonprofit 9/11 Day for the 20-year Remembrance of 9/11; with Special Message from Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio

9/11 Day 2021 PSA campaign State of Unitedness, featuring 23 members of the 9/11 community, calls upon all Americans to join together in unity and engage in acts of kindness and service in observance of the 20-year remembrance of 9/11. Visit 911day.org.

9/11 Day 2021 PSA campaign State of Unitedness, featuring 23 members of the 9/11 community, calls upon all Americans to join together in unity and engage in acts of kindness and service in observance of the 20-year remembrance of 9/11. Visit 911day.org.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the 20-year remembrance of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the nonprofit 9/11 Day, in partnership with 12 other prominent 9/11 organizations and the City of New York, will produce a one-hour worldwide television special entitled SHINE A LIGHT on the evening of September 11, direct from NYC. This unique broadcast program, produced by the 9/11 community itself, will feature musical performances by H.E.R., Brad Paisley, Common and Maroon 5, along with inspiring films and interviews with members of the 9/11 community, telling their stories directly to a worldwide audience. SHINE A LIGHT will be hosted by CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper.

Acclaimed actor/philanthropists Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, who appeared on stage together at the Concert for New York City soon after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, will again join together to deliver a special message of support for the SHINE A LIGHT program. Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning will also participate as a presenter.

Viewers will be encouraged to visit 911day.org throughout the broadcast to post and share simple acts of kindness, charity and service in tribute to those killed and injured in the 9/11 attacks, and to the many who bravely and compassionately rose in service in response to the attacks, including rescue and recovery personnel, volunteers and members of the U.S. military. To help promote the 9/11 Day observance, an extraordinary PSA campaign, called “State of Unitedness,” was released nationwide Monday, September 6. Spots can be viewed at 9/11 Day’s YouTube channel and on the NAB Spot Center.

WHEN: SHINE A LIGHT will be broadcast on September 11, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET exclusively on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. The special will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android.

WHO: 9/11 Day, which created and annually organizes the federally recognized September 11 National Day of Service & Remembrance (known widely as “9/11 Day”) is co-producing SHINE A LIGHT on behalf of the 9/11 community. Executive producers of SHINE A LIGHT include veteran television producer Greg Sills, whose credits include The Concert for New York City in 2001 soon after the 9/11 attacks; Austin Reading, iHeart International Women’s Day Celebration; U2 Super Bowl 36 9/11 Tribute Performance and, Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World; and the Emmy-winning writer David Wild -- first Emmy-nominated as the head writer for 2001’s America: A Tribute to Heroes and a current Emmy nominee as a producer for the 2021’s 63rd GRAMMY Awards. 9/11 Day co-founders David Paine and Jay Winuk are also serving as producers. The director of SHINE A LIGHT is Sandra Restrepo, with credits including Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change, Carrie Underwood, My Gift. Also supporting the SHINE A LIGHT program are Chloe Productions, and Liquid Theory. The Talent Producer is Robin Reinhardt.

Collaborating with 9/11 Day to help produce SHINE A LIGHT include principal co-organizers 9/11 Memorial & Museum, Pentagon Memorial Fund, and Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial. Other collaborating organizations include Tuesday’s Children, 9/11 Tribute Museum, Voices Center for Resilience, Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, FealGood Foundation, New York Says Thank You, Heart 9/11, New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund, and the Jim Fassel Foundation.

Principal funding for the program and 9/11 Day has been provided by: CDW; Citi; FirstNet, Built with AT&T; Stifel Financial and Keefe, Bruyette and Woods; and MetLife Foundation. Funding for 9/11 Day’s other program activities is being provided by JPMorgan Chase; Holland & Knight; KPMG; MUFG Union Bank; Pfizer; Turner; Fieldpoint Private; American Express; Conde Nast; Motorola Solutions Foundation; Intercontinental Exchange; New York Stock Exchange; Reliance Steel & Aluminum; RBC, and others.

QUOTES:

David Paine, 9/11 Day president and co-founder, and SHINE A LIGHT co-producer: “We created SHINE A LIGHT so that the 9/11 community could tell its story directly to the American public and demonstrate that even in the face of great tragedy, good things can arise if we’re willing to simply shine a light on the natural goodness that lives in ourselves and in all of us.”

Jay S. Winuk, executive vice president and co-founder of 9/11 Day, SHINE A LIGHT co-producer, and 9/11 family member: “9/11 was a tragedy of unspeakable pain, including for me personally, but it was also a rare and extraordinary moment of togetherness, and a powerful reminder that, despite our perceived differences, we are all connected and can work together to create a more peaceful and prosperous world for our children.” Winuk lost his younger brother Glenn Winuk, an attorney and volunteer firefighter and EMT, who died in line of duty in the collapse of the World Trade Center’s South Tower.

H.E.R.: “Our lives have forever changed by what happened on 9/11, 2001. Today I feel blessed to be able to remember and honor those souls that were lost that day along with their family members, all the brave first responders and survivors. This performance is so special and important, and I have been so moved and have dug deep through my emotions to create this heartfelt performance.”

Brad Paisley: “20 years ago on September 11th we lost a lot as a country. We’ve really changed as a nation since that time but let us never forget the contributions of the people who lost their lives in New York, in a field in Pennsylvania and in Washington, DC. I think it’s really important to shine a light and keep their memories alive.”

Maroon 5: “We feel deeply moved by this opportunity to use our music to help shine a light and support a broadcast that is coming from and for the 9/11 community.”

Common: “It’s a supreme honor to be a part of the SHINE A LIGHT event honoring the families and people affected by 9/11, something that has touched us all. As artists, it is our duty to be truth-tellers and express not only what we feel but what many may feel. In that spirit, I am grateful to be able to perform at SHINE A LIGHT and spread love, hope, and inspiration through music.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio: “We’re grateful to all those honoring the memories of the New Yorkers we lost on 9/11 and thanking heroic first responders. On this September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, we look forward to a meaningful and memorable observance, and we thank all those who plan to pay tribute through service and good deeds.”