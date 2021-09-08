GBV Invests $2,000,000 in Mobility Insight, an Israel Innovation Company, Using ML and AI to Help American Cities Combat Increasing Traffic Congestion and Improve Pedestrian Safety

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Blockchain Ventures Fund, LP (“Global Blockchain Ventures,” “GBV”) the blockchain focused investment fund led by Al Weiss and created to “invest in emerging market founders on a mission to change the world” has invested $2 million in funding to Mobility Insight (“Mobi”) to support the Company’s expansion into the U.S. market. In June 2021, Mobi, announced the establishment of Mobility Insight USA, as a Florida-based company. The announcement took place at the Israel International Innovation Expo.

“Dov Ganor and the Mobility Insights team have demonstrated industry leading expertise in traffic related intelligence for more than twenty years, and Mobi has spent the last 7 years building upon and commercializing its business plan and solutions where WAZE left off after its acquisition,” comments A.J. Ripin, Strategic Advisor, Global Blockchain Ventures. “I first met Mobi in Tel Aviv during Florida Governor DeSantis’ economic-development mission to Israel. GBV is excited to support Mobi and its mission to revolutionize road network demand management and help cities move swiftly toward smart & sustainable mobility.”

The proceeds will be used as working capital to help Mobility Insights expand its operations in Florida and the United States through talent acquisition, business development, and operations. Mobi's accomplishments include state-wide traffic analytics to the Israeli Ministry of Transport, support of Atlanta's traffic management center in reducing congestion around its downtown events area, including the 2019 Super Bowl, and is currently the analytics provider on a team working with the U.S. Transportation Research Board's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) to develop an analytical framework and KPI-driven practices to support state transportation agencies' decision-making processes to create a scalable Traffic Management as a Service (TMaaS) Platform.

"The results that we are seeing today are remarkable," said Vladimir Simon, Head of Economic Planning Department · Israeli Ministry Of Transport, regarding Mobi's state-wide Demand model system implementation. "We now have the most advanced, comprehensive understanding of the movement of the people across Israel. We are not aware of any project like this in terms of magnitude and usage of big data technology. We would like to share our experience, our knowledge, and our best practices with Florida to jointly advanced smart and efficient traffic management."

Mobi's system covers the full operational cycle from data fusion to traffic plan automation - by using artificial intelligence, predictive simulations and IoT with connected-vehicle technology, it enables policy makers, transportation planners and traffic controllers to pinpoint bottleneck emergence, disseminate traffic load build-up and pre-empt gridlocks. Mobility situational awareness, real time actionable insights and adaptive traffic network management provide the smart city key to unlock the grid.

"Mobi's Traffic Management as a Service (TMaaS) solution orchestrates all the tools that are needed for the full cycle of traffic management. TMaaS enables national, state, and local governments to proactively reduce congestion by maximizing the efficiency and effectiveness of their transportation policies, planning, and operations. TMaaS also enables governments to develop new revenue streams to fund infrastructure, such as pay per use,” cites Dov Ganor, Mobi's CEO, "We come from the tech hub of Israel to provide a cutting-edge traffic management solution addressing Florida's traffic congestion challenges - to unlock the traffic grid and provide better traveler experience."

About Global Blockchain Ventures Fund, LP

Global Blockchain Ventures Fund, LP (“Global Blockchain Ventures,” “GBV”) is a blockchain-focused venture capital fund specializing in blockchain-enabled applications within synergistic technology platforms including Internet of Things, MedTech, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare.

www.gbv.fund

About Mobility Insight Ltd.

Mobility Insight (Mobi) addresses one of the toughest problems of the urban environment - traffic load reaching full network capacity. The company's operational Traffic Management as a Service (TMaaS) cloud software provides an advanced solution for today's traffic network and tomorrow's connected vehicle ecosystem - enabling road authorities to understand traffic dynamics, optimize flow and proactively alleviate congestion across any road network. As such, TMaaS drives digital transformation in the traffic management center, supporting the full decision-making life cycle, from mobility situational awareness, evaluation of alternative mitigation strategies and setting a course of action, to assessment of network impact. TMaaS has established a clear value proposition in effectiveness and efficiency, based on big data fusion, driven by real-time descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics, and delivering AI-powered decision support.

www.mobilityinsight.net

The company headquarters is in Israel and its North American headquarters in Florida, with operational sites on both high demand road networks and state-wide networks - providing road authorities with a turnkey solution to their network's demand and performance management challenges.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The information set forth in this press release includes statements, estimates, projections with respect to our anticipated future performance and other forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “future” or “continue”, the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, estimates and projections are based upon various assumptions that we made concerning our anticipated results and industry trends, which may or may not occur. We are not making any representations as to the accuracy of these statements, estimates or projections. Our actual performance may be materially different from the statements, estimates or projections set forth below. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.