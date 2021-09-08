The Army Educational Outreach Program Teams up with Future Engineers to Launch a 3D Pin Design Challenge to Celebrate and Honor Veterans

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle, the lead organization of the Army Educational Outreach Program (AEOP), is funding a new science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) challenge in partnership with Future Engineers, an organization that administers free, online STEM challenges for students.

Launching today, the “We <3 Veterans Pin Design” challenge invites fourth to eighth grade students to create a digital 3D model of a wearable pin to be 3D printed and distributed to United States veterans at the National Veterans Memorial Museum in Columbus, Ohio. The pins should be designed to show appreciation for U.S. veterans of any service branch. The challenge is free to enter and the landing page features no-cost supporting resources and tools for students and teachers.

“Creative and engaging STEM activities, like the 'We <3 Veterans Pin Design' challenge, give students the opportunity to apply STEM concepts in meaningful ways. These experiences spark genuine interest and encourage students to continue exploring a potential future in STEM,” Christina L. Weber, Chief of STEM Education & Outreach and AEOP Cooperative Agreement Manager at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM HQ).

“At Future Engineers, we strive to develop challenges alongside mission-aligned partners with the goal of inspiring the next generation of innovators. With the 'We <3 Veterans Pin Design' challenge, we hope we can reach students across the country and engage them in STEM in ways that are not only accessible but also fun,” Deanne Bell, Founder and CEO of Future Engineers.

The competition entries will be reviewed by volunteer judges which will include U.S. service members and veterans. The top 10 finalists will have their designs 3D printed, glued to pin backs (if necessary) and distributed out to veterans who visit the National Veterans Memorial Museum. Finalists will also receive a $100 gift card towards a professional 3D print of their design. The challenge winner will win a 3D printer donated to the school, library or organization of their choice.

About the Army Educational Outreach Program

The Army Educational Outreach Program (AEOP) is comprised of Army-sponsored research, education, competitions, internships and practical experiences designed to engage and guide students as well as teachers in STEM. From elementary school through graduate school, students of all proficiency levels, interests, ethnic, economic and academic backgrounds are encouraged to participate in real-world experiences involving these important disciplines. The Army is committed to increasing the STEM talent pool in order to ensure our national security and global competitiveness. For more information on AEOP, visit www.usaeop.com. Follow AEOP on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

About Future Engineers

Future Engineers hosts online contests and challenges for K-12 students. Previous challenges have helped produce historic achievements – from naming NASA’s Perseverance rover to manufacturing the first student-designed 3D print in space. All challenges are offered free for student and classroom participation. For more information, visit www.futureengineers.org.