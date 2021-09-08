KBRA Assigns Ratings to STAR Financial Group, Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a senior unsecured debt rating of BBB, a subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and a short-term debt rating of K3 to STAR Financial Group, Inc. (“STAR”). In addition, KBRA assigns deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB+, a subordinated debt rating of BBB, and short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 to its subsidiary, STAR Financial Bank. The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable.

The ratings are supported by STAR’s favorable funding mix aided by a strong core deposit franchise, which we note was present even prior to the pandemic and influx of liquidity, with a cost of total deposits of 0.50% and core deposits representing 96% of total funding at YE2019. STAR’s comparatively cheap funding is, in large part, due to a sizeable non-IB deposit base that typically makes up at least 35% of deposits and over 40% in more recent quarters. Similar to most banks, STAR’s funding profile has improved even further since the onset of the pandemic with a peer-leading cost of deposits of 0.06% and core deposits comprising 98% of funding at the end of 1H21. Further supporting the ratings is STAR’s diverse and durable fee income sources, which have consistently tracked above 25% of revenue. Although insurance commissions will no longer contribute approximately 15% of noninterest income at the consolidated level, STAR also generates a respectable amount of noninterest income from service charges, bank card processing, mortgage GoS and servicing, as well as wealth management related fees. With respect to credit performance, STAR has had a few negative credit events in 2018 and more recently in 2021 that resulted in an uptick in NCOs, though we view these charge-offs as isolated in nature as opposed to an indication of faulty credit underwriting, policy, or monitoring. As a ~$1 billion bank during the GFC, STAR remained profitable throughout, reported comparatively modest credit losses, and did not need TARP funds. KBRA attributes this to sound risk management practices as well as a relatively resilient Indiana based economy, though geographic concentration risk remains as STAR’s operating footprint is more limited compared to higher rated peers. However, the Indiana economy has performed solidly during the pandemic thus far and STAR’s exposure to COVID sensitive industries is modest while related deferrals have been lower than most peers.

