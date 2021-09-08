Dallas-Based Real Estate Investment Office Continues to Infiltrate St. Louis Market

4001 Lakefront Circle, one of the five buildings in the 554,007 SF Distribution Portfolio acquired by Sealy & Company. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of a five-building industrial real estate portfolio in St. Louis, Missouri, totaling 554,007 square feet. The transaction was made for an undisclosed amount.

With the St. Louis Distribution Portfolio acquisition, Sealy & Company’s holdings in this major market account for nearly 13 percent of its over 20 million square feet of total assets owned across the United States. The St. Louis market is third in total square feet owned by the company only to Sealy’s other prominent markets, Dallas and Memphis. Sealy & Company has closed on over $89 Million in acquisitions over the last 30 days.

Resting on the banks of the Mississippi River, St. Louis serves as one of the most important commercial centers in the Midwest. The thriving St. Louis metropolitan industrial market is a key distribution and logistics hub and is a conduit for port, rail, and truck freight. The St. Louis Distribution Portfolio is well located within two of the metro area’s strongest submarkets, Mid County and North County, both of which are amenity-rich environments by way of interstate and labor pool accessibility. Both dynamic submarkets are in coveted infill locations in close proximity to St. Louis’s Lambert International Airport and offer high barriers to entry.

“The properties are occupied by a diverse tenant roster, many of which are invested in the continued occupation of their spaces, and we intend to maintain the portfolio’s institutional quality ownership. St. Louis is a top-tier market in which we have found great success investing in quality, value-add industrial assets,” says Jason Gandy, Sealy & Company’s Managing Director of Investment Services.

Sealy & Company purchased the portfolio from Altus Properties with local brokerage assistance to the seller from Michael Hanrahan of Cushman & Wakefield. The transaction was led by Sealy’s Investment Services Team, led by the aforementioned Jason Gandy and Davis Gibbs, Senior Investment Associate.

For more news and information regarding Sealy & Company, please visit www.Sealynet.com.

About Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company, is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouses, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees, located in eight offices, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, LA.