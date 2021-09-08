Allvue Systems Announces the Go-Live of a Dedicated Private Debt Investment Software designed for Tikehau Capital

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems (Allvue), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced the successful go-live of its CLO Front- and Middle-Office solution with Tikehau Capital (EPA:TKO), the global alternative asset management group.

Allvue is providing its technology system to enable Tikehau Capital to more efficiently capture and analyze the flow of its information from these CLO products across multiple front- and middle-office functions. The software supports capabilities including portfolio management and reporting, deal pipeline and research management, trade order management and compliance through integrated, simplified processes that limit operational burden.

"After a thorough global review of the technology and data management market, we choose to partner with Allvue to support our credit business because of its strong and fully integrated product suite for both public and private investments," said Bertrand Honoré, Chief Technology Officer of Tikehau Capital. "In addition, it was important to us that our partner be able to deliver what was promised - on schedule and budget - and Allvue did just that. With Allvue’s technology and cross-asset capabilities now on board, we will be able to continue to provide our clients with access to appealing opportunities in this growing sector.”

“Tikehau Capital is a pioneer in private markets and has a strong ESG track record,” said Ryan Keough, Chief Revenue Officer of Allvue. “This highly collaborative partnership brings together both of our firms’ deep credit expertise with our strong technology solutions to streamline Tikehau Capital’s CLO operations and enable more robust reporting and trend analysis. We greatly look forward to working together and expanding our operations into France.”

Tikehau Capital is the first client headquartered in France for Allvue, which is the leading provider of technology solutions to credit and equity managers globally. Allvue’s uniquely designed, complete software suite streamlines operations for managers and its limited partners by improving the flow of information between these parties to increase operational functionality across the front, middle and back offices. By creating one seamless view of critical data, Allvue’s solutions break down barriers to information and enable optimized decision-making and implementation at the highest level.

About Allvue

Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions by pairing modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue’s software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving investment managers of all sizes worldwide, including general partners, limited partners, fund administrators and banks.

Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, two leading providers of investment technology solutions. Allvue is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on multiple asset classes, Allvue’s software solutions allow its clients to operate and grow their businesses more effectively by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows and delivering enhanced analytics.

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €29.4 billion of assets under management (at 31 March 2021). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies. Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives. Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors. Leveraging its strong equity base (€2.8 billion of shareholders’ equity at 31 December 2020), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies. Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 607 employees (at 31 March 2021) across its 12 offices in Europe, Asia and North America. Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).