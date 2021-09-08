Keystone Property Group Announces Over 287,000 Square Feet of Leases With Infinity BiologiX, LIXIL, and Paychex at Middlesex Science Center at 30 Knightsbridge Road

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Property Group announced today it has signed three leases with Infinity BiologiX (IBX), LIXIL, and Paychex at its four-building office complex, Middlesex Science Center (MSC). With the new leases, the 685,000-square-foot property is now over 92% leased.

MSC offers mission-critical features required by the rapidly expanding life sciences industry: high-capacity weight-bearing floors; floor-to-deck heights; robust chiller capacity; fresh air intakes; dual power supply served by an onsite substation; backup emergency power; covered loading docks; freight elevators; and venting chases.

These features, coupled with MSC’s location proximate to Rutgers University and 40,000 square feet of amenities, attracted Infinity BiologiX (IBX), a global leader in biobanking, bioprocessing, and analytics with over 50 years of biomaterial expertise. IBX began with a 30,000-square-foot temporary space and later expanded to a long-term, 200,000-square-foot lease, consolidating its growth at MSC.

“The addition of IBX, a global leader in biotech, to our impressive list of tenants illustrates how MSC’s robust infrastructure satisfies the needs of life sciences tenants,” says Keystone’s Founder and CEO, Bill Glazer. “Given Keystone’s growing reputation in the life sciences community, we are thrilled that IBX opted to put its growth under one roof where it can thrive and continue its important work.”

LIXIL was in search of a new headquarters that would empower employees to work remotely while also having a safe and comfortable office space with a full complement of amenities for collaboration. LIXIL makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone. Its 60,000-square-foot lease commenced earlier in 2021.

HR services leader Paychex renewed its lease for 30,000 square feet of space in part because of its unique operational needs served by the infrastructure of the complex.

For leasing opportunities contact Jon Meisel or Adam Englander at CBRE at 732-509-2800, or Tom Sklow at Keystone Property Group at 610-980-7000 or tsklow@keystonepropertygroup.com.

