Bayer and Luke Bryan Team Up Again for “Here’s to the Farmer” Campaign

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After donating close to 5 million meals across the United States, Bayer will continue its partnership with five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan in 2021 to celebrate America’s farmers and help fight hunger by encouraging use of the hashtag #HerestotheFarmer on social media to help families in need.

‘Here’s to the Farmer’ supports Bayer’s vision of Health for All, Hunger for None and asks fans across the United States to share the hashtag #HerestotheFarmer on their social media channels to show their gratitude to America’s farmers. For every share, Bayer will provide one meal* to a person in need through Feeding America® with the goal of helping to provide 1 million meals.

Bryan, the son of a peanut farmer from Georgia, has a long-time commitment to the American farmer, launched his annual Farm Tour in 2009 as a way to highlight and celebrate the contributions of America's farmers. In 2015, Bayer partnered with Luke Bryan and launched its campaign to help fight hunger throughout the country.

“ I know the important role farmers play in our everyday lives and understand the hard work it takes for them to help feed America and the world,” said Bryan. “ That’s why I’m excited to have this partnership with my friends at Bayer and be able to thank the American farmers for all the hard work they do.”

Food banks have been hit particularly hard over the last year by the pandemic, and Luke Bryan and Bayer feel this year is as important as ever to continue to raise awareness of the growing need and to support food banks across America.

“ We are thrilled to continue our partnership and important mission with Luke Bryan on the ‘Here’s to The Farmer’ campaign,” said Beth Roden, SVP and Head of Communications for Bayer U.S. “ The past year has put a spotlight on the important role of health and nutrition in our lives, and Bayer is proud to do what we can to help those in need.”

* $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. From 08/16/2021 to 11/30/2021 Bayer guarantees the financial equivalent of 1,000,000 meals ($100,000) in conjunction with the promotion.

About Luke Bryan

Since his debut, Luke Bryan has garnered 27 #1 hits and has more RIAA certified digital singles than any other country artist with 68.5 million, has 15.6 billion streams worldwide, and has sold nearly 13 million albums. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for 12 million fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows, and seven sold-out ‘Crash My Playa’ destination concert events. Luke has won over 50 major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. His third and most recent Entertainer win was awarded by the Academy of Country Music this April, and he also holds two Entertainer honors by the Country Music Association. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards – as well as being named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the ‘Most Heard Artist of the Decade’ by Country Aircheck, and the ‘Artist Humanitarian Recipient’ by the Country Radio Broadcasters this February. Luke is set to return as a celebrity judge for a fifth season, alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, on ABC’s American Idol in 2022.

Visit www.LukeBryan.com or follow Luke on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2020, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 41.4 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 4.9 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

Bayer U.S. Social Media Channels: Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

Bayer® and the Bayer Cross® are registered trademarks of Bayer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer Group or subgroup management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.