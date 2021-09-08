MediaKind’s Cygnus Contribution Solution is Selected to Power Oi's Live Events Broadcasting on its IPTV Services

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MediaKind, a global change leader in media technology and services, announces that it has been selected by the Brazilian telco Oi to enhance the live events experience on its pay-TV subscription services. Oi has deployed MediaKind’s Cygnus Contribution solution to deliver live events across its IPTV services in high quality with low latency.

Cygnus Contribution will allow Oi to add several new features to its services, including premium video quality up to 4K, enabled by MediaKind's latest HEVC/H264 codec implementations. The solution offers several different operating modes to allow the operator to choose the latency, bandwidth, and image quality compensation that best suits their needs.

The transmission cost, whether the cost of leasing satellite transponder capacity or the cost of IP bandwidth, is generally the most significant operating expense, so minimizing the required transmission bandwidth is critical to cost efficiency. Operators also desire to minimize any latency introduced by a distribution network, and this is particularly true for live sports content and such as the international sporting events.

André Ituassú, Engineering Director at Oi, said: “We are increasingly seeing a rise in subscriber demand for high quality, low latency services. By partnering with MediaKind and deploying its Cygnus Contribution solution, we can deliver the best experience for our customers. The solution contributes to the transmission of audio and video in our state-of-the-art live IPTV services, with no transmission delay.”

Luciano Oliveira, Senior Sales Director, MediaKind, said: “We are delighted to be Oi's supplier through the implementation of our Cygnus Contribution solution. The solution's innovative design provides operators with the flexibility and scale needed to handle more and more live events. With our robust in-house processing and delivery software, we can collaborate with Oi to deliver a premium viewing experience to its subscribers that offers high image quality and reach on even more devices.”

About MediaKind

MediaKind is a global change leader of media technology and services. Its mission is to deliver transformation by building a continuously better media universe alongside its customers and partners. Drawing on a pioneering industry heritage and fueled by innovation, MediaKind embraces and champions new standards, methodologies, and next-generation, immersive live and on-demand media experiences worldwide. Its end-to-end media solutions portfolio includes Emmy award-winning video compression for contribution and direct-to-consumer distribution, advertising and content personalization, high-efficiency cloud DVR, and TV and video delivery platforms. For more information, please visit: www.mediakind.com.

About Oi

Oi is one of the largest telecommunications service providers in Brazil, Latin America. For more information, please visit: www.oi.com.br.