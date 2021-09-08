Modular Architecture Manufacturer ROOM Teams Up With Zoom and HP on Purpose-Built Video Conferencing “Room for Zoom”

Modular workspace solutions provider ROOM, alongside Zoom and HP, have collaborated to create a turnkey video conference space purpose-built for the new hybrid workplace. The Room for Zoom launches today on ROOM.com, and pairs ROOM’s best-selling flexibly-designed single-person Focus Room with the HP Collaboration G6 27” All-In-One touchscreen pre-installed with Zoom Rooms software, and a Logitech Brio webcam. The Room for Zoom also comes equipped with custom built LED light strips with remote dimming to create the optimal shadow-free video conference experience. With the new Room for Zoom, companies can now effectively bridge the gap between in-person and remote for the new hybrid workspace. (Photo: Business Wire)

Modular workspace solutions provider ROOM, alongside Zoom and HP, have collaborated to create a turnkey video conference space purpose-built for the new hybrid workplace. The Room for Zoom launches today on ROOM.com, and pairs ROOM’s best-selling flexibly-designed single-person Focus Room with the HP Collaboration G6 27” All-In-One touchscreen pre-installed with Zoom Rooms software, and a Logitech Brio webcam. The Room for Zoom also comes equipped with custom built LED light strips with remote dimming to create the optimal shadow-free video conference experience. With the new Room for Zoom, companies can now effectively bridge the gap between in-person and remote for the new hybrid workspace. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROOM, the leading provider of adaptive office solutions, today announced the launch of Room for Zoom, its prefabricated solution for the hybrid workplace in collaboration with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. and HP, Inc. The Room for Zoom marries ROOM’s modular Focus Room with an HP Collaboration All-in-One PC embedded with Zoom Rooms software, as well as built-in lighting optimal for video conferencing.

Given the rise in flexible work environments since the beginning of the pandemic and for the foreseeable future, the ROOM, Zoom and HP collaboration provides the first-to-market, turnkey video conferencing space that is purpose-built for the hybrid workplace.

“When it comes to discussing the post-pandemic office, the one thing that has universal agreement is that video conferencing is here to stay,” said ROOM co-founder and CEO, Brian Chen. “With this collaboration, we have created a seamless solution that removes the hassle of figuring out how to best support a great video conference experience from the office.”

The Room for Zoom, which is flat-packed and sustainably produced, can be installed in just a few hours, with minimal downtime and disruption to the office environment. It comes equipped with an HP Collaboration G6 27-inch All-in-One touchscreen paired with a Logitech Brio Ultra HD PRO Business Webcam, pre-installed with Zoom Rooms software for seamless communication and collaboration. The Room for Zoom also features two custom-built LED light strips with remote dimming that create the perfect shadow-free video conference experience.

“Conference calls are simply more pleasant when you don’t have to worry about how your background looks to those with whom you are speaking, or worry about who is going to walk in,” said Ty Buell, PSO Solutions Architect, Zoom. “When we experienced the design and soundproofing aspects of ROOM products, we were eager to collaborate with the firm, and are pleased this collaboration has come to fruition.”

A thoughtful, integrated workspace designed for Zoom’s video communications platform will be increasingly in demand as it has become clear that in the future, people are likely to have flexible, hybrid work arrangements — neither working entirely from home, nor entirely from an office in a central business district. The collaboration reflects the exponential growth and longevity of hybrid work solutions as more forward-thinking brands collaborate on multi-pronged solutions that accommodate how employees will work most effectively, regardless of location.

As with ROOM’s modular Focus Room, the Room for Zoom will feature:

adjustable desk heights;

built-in power sources;

silent fans and fresh air ventilation;

optional HEPA filtration.

All of ROOM’s modular products include sustainable soundproofing made from recycled plastic bottles, which is engineered to reduce noise by 27dB. Thoughtful touches such as skylights, a custom accessory rail for personal belongings, and a whiteboard provide users with a comfortable, clutter-free workspace and ample natural light.

“Companies need to provide purpose-built spaces to support the full spectrum of an employee’s work activities, whether they are more for individual focus or group collaboration, whether in-person or remote. The stakes for getting this right are higher than ever, particularly as employees reevaluate their return and their relationship with the office,” added Chen.

ROOM’s suite of innovative, adaptive modular office furniture provides dedicated environments for both individual or collaborative work. ROOM’s products are pre-fabricated, sustainably sourced, and flat-packed, offering both quick assembly and continued flexibility to accommodate the changing needs of companies navigating the post-pandemic return to physical offices.

To combat the uncertainty of flexible lease terms and hybrid work models, ROOM helps to inform customers’ spatial planning across workspaces with Room Sense — the company’s proprietary analytics dashboard that provides companies with real-time data on product utilization and office density.

For more information on ROOM’s workplace solutions, please visit room.com.

About ROOM

ROOM is reshaping the modern workplace to create the offices of the future around the world. Transitioning from a stagnant floor plan to one that is adaptive, ROOM offers modular and creative architectural office solutions that foster team collaboration, individual work, and everything in between. ROOM helps companies of all sizes create a better work environment.

Launched in May 2018 by serial entrepreneurs Morten Meisner-Jensen and Brian Chen, ROOM is already building the workplace of tomorrow for over 4,500 customers ranging from budding startups to Fortune 500 companies including Nike, J.P. Morgan, Google, and Salesforce. With offices around the world from New York to London, Berlin to Sydney and beyond, ROOM is inspiring a better way to work for all.

To learn more about ROOM, visit www.room.com.