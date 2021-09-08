Madaket Health and ExpandMD Announce Partnership on Intelligent Mapping-based Credentialing Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madaket Health, a cloud-based healthcare platform that simplifies administrative data exchange between payers and providers, today announced a new partnership with ExpandMD, an organization focused on making health practices run more efficiently, to power its CredentialEasy service for provider organizations. The white-labeled service automates credentialing workflows for all payers to expedite the credentialing process for ExpandMD provider clients.

For practices seeking to expedite revenue cycle management, moving from archaic credentialing processes to automated solutions has become a prominent business strategy. The CredentialEasy tool leverages Madaket’s Provider Data Exchange (PDX) platform to replace manual, ad hoc provider workflows for credentialing with digitized steps, structured data storage, automated payer connections, and status updates. With Madaket’s intelligent mapping technology, practices can reduce the time and costs associated with credentialing by reducing the risks of errors and the number of touchpoints for their staff.

“Any pain point for a practice that we can solve, we will. So, when we looked to solve credentialing, Madaket was the only solution that was truly automated and rooted in a deep understanding of the day-to-day experience in a practice,” said Grady Gibbs, Product and Strategic Relationship Manager, ExpandMD. “With Madaket’s platform, we can now offer clients a foolproof system that saves them time, reduces the headaches, and eliminates the risk of losing credentialed status.”

“No one enjoys healthcare administration, especially not busy clinicians. The good news is that their administrative problems can be solved,” said Eric Demers, CEO of Madaket Health. “We’re proud to partner with ExpandMD to bring automated solutions directly to practices that ease data exchange processes and restore time that could be invested into meaningful work that drives their organizations forward.”

The efficiencies achieved with the Madaket platform allow ExpandMD to offer the most competitive pricing on CredentialEasy with an all-inclusive, all-payer payment structure. Doctors can choose to either implement CredentialEasy in their practices or select a concierge model, in which ExpandMD manages the credentialing lifecycle on behalf of the client. CredentialEasy will also be available to ExpandMD’s partners throughout the practice management and revenue cycle ecosystem.

About Madaket Health

Madaket Health is the leader in automated, intuitive provider data management. Madaket’s SaaS-based provider data exchange platform, PDX, enables easier, faster, and more accurate governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) functions between payers and providers by serving as both a hub of provider data, plus analytics, and an engine for processing transactions. Leading revenue cycle management systems, provider networks, and health plans throughout the country use Madaket’s PDX to work together more seamlessly, saving them all time and money. Madaket has processed transactions on behalf of more than 70% of provider groups in the U.S. through its customers and partners, chipping away at the billions of dollars in administrative waste in the provider data marketplace. To learn more, visit madakethealth.com.

About ExpandMD

ExpandMD brings a variety of solutions to clinicians that focus on better patient outcomes, while helping to grow revenue, and improve compliance and cost savings, all while improving workflow efficiency. To learn more, visit ExpandMDOS.com