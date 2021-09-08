 The Roku Channel Inks Deal for Lionsgate’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Holiday TV Movie

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) and global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced that an all-new feature-length film based on Emmy®-winning show “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” will debut on The Roku Channel this holiday season. The project, which will bring the original cast back for a holiday encore, is the first Roku Original feature-length film announced for The Roku Channel. Production for “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” will commence in Vancouver this month and will air exclusively for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S., as well as streaming on Roku in Canada and the U.K. In addition to the new feature-length film, all 25 episodes of the fan favorite critically acclaimed series will be available to stream for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S. starting later this fall.

“‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ is the kind of show that doesn’t just entertain people, it speaks to them,” said Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming. “The show has a healing power about it, which is brought to life by the incredibly talented cast through music and dance. That connection with the audience is what makes bringing a holiday-themed film like Zoey to life with the original cast so special. We are absolutely thrilled to call ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ our first Roku Original film and make it available to both longtime fans and new ones on The Roku Channel this holiday.”

The film picks up where season two left off, continuing Zoey’s journey as she navigates work, family, love, and everything in between. Golden Globe® nominated Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters (nominated for an Emmy® for her performance in the series), will all reprise their roles, bringing the same love and passion to the full-length feature film that loyal fans have come to know from the television show. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” is produced by Lionsgate in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment and Zihuatenejo Productions.

Creator Austin Winsberg said, “I am so extremely grateful to The Roku Channel for helping us get Zoey to sing again. I can’t think of a more appropriate time to hear someone’s heart song than the holidays. And Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will be an opportunity to provide the fans and new viewers alike a chance to all tap their toes and get in the holiday mood. This show has always been about empathy, compassion and the triumph of the human spirit. The Roku Channel has sure lifted mine and I hope that our film can have the same effect on viewers everywhere…”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” television series debuted on NBC in 2020 quickly becoming one of television’s most buzzworthy shows and a ratings hit. The series was a critic’s favorite earning multiple award accolades including an Emmy® award for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming, 5 Emmy® nominations and a Golden Globe® nomination for its star Jane Levy. After its run on NBC, the series and talent received immense support on socials through #savezoeysplaylist to continue the story, underscoring the show’s loyal fan base.

“The fans were passionate and unwavering in their support, and their perseverance paid off. There’s no better encore than a Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist movie on Roku available to stream for the holidays,” said Lionsgate EVP, Television & Head of Development Scott Herbst and Lionsgate EVP, Television & Head of Current Programming Lee Hollin. “We’re proud to partner with The Roku Channel in bringing compelling, original programming to their fast-growing and engaged audiences. ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ is a continuation of our beloved story and Roku is the perfect home for it.”

Austin Winsberg will write and executive produce. Richard Shepard, director of the “Zoey’s Extraordinary Play” pilot, will direct. Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles will serve as executive producers. Dan Magnante, Jason Wang and Mandy Moore will serve as co-executive producers with Michele Greco serving as producer. Sam Laybourne and Samantha McIntyre are Consulting Producers.

Roku Originals continue to resonate with streamers. The top 5 streamed TV programs by unique view on The Roku Channel this summer (from May 20 to July 18) were all Roku Originals. From award-winning scripted entertainment and engaging documentaries to new breakout unscripted series, Roku Originals gives viewers free access to bold, fresh entertainment from the biggest names in Hollywood. Roku Originals are available exclusively on The Roku Channel.

Established in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home for free entertainment on the Roku platform. In addition to Roku streaming players, The Roku Channel is available on Roku TV models produced by TC and Hisense, plus NOW TV and Sky Q devices.

About Lionsgate

Combining the STARZ premium global subscription platform with world-class motion picture and television studio operations, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) brings a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. Its film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and the largest collection of film and television franchises in the independent media space. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for the audiences it serves worldwide.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the content, benefits, features, timing, and availability of Roku Originals on The Roku Channel; trends related to TV streaming; and the features, benefits, growth and reach of The Roku Channel and the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.