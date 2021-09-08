Rave Mobile Safety Announces Collaboration with PowerSchool to Keep Teachers, Students and Families Safe, Connected and Informed

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rave Mobile Safety (Rave), the critical communication and collaboration platform customers count on when it matters most, today announced a new collaboration with PowerSchool, the leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions, to provide schools with a critical communication tool to connect with parents, teachers and students.

Rave’s critical communication and collaboration platform helps K-12 schools protect, connect and engage teachers, students and families by providing school safety and parent notification capabilities. Schools leverage the Rave platform to solve today’s most pressing communication challenges and respond quickly and efficiently during an emergency, when seconds count. Rave’s K-12 solution is easy to use, quick to deploy and proven to work. More than 10,000 K-12 schools across the country trust the Rave platform for increased coordination, more informed response and faster action.

“To meet the daily challenges schools face in today’s environment, clear, frequent communication with everyone involved must be top of mind,” said Todd Piett, CEO, Rave Mobile Safety. “Our partnership with PowerSchool ensures school leaders can quickly and easily communicate with students’ families no matter the emergency, from an everyday medical incident to a threat requiring schoolwide evacuation.”

With the speed of technological advancements today, there has never been a better time to form a collaboration among the market leaders within the industry. From the front office to the classroom to the home, PowerSchool helps schools and districts efficiently manage instruction, learning, grading, attendance, assessment, analytics, state reporting, special education, student registration, talent, finance and HR. And now, with this new collaboration, Rave is a PowerSchool premium partner with an integration in place between Rave’s K-12 solution and PowerSchool SIS (student information system).

PowerSchool’s Partner Program is an exclusive collection of Independent Software Vendors (ISV) who are critical to its customers and the company’s mission to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their potential, in their way. PowerSchool’s Partner Program promotes the delivery of comprehensive solutions to all areas of management of a classroom, school, school district, or state, by providing integration tools for an enhanced user experience.

"Our customers have expressed a need for school safety solutions that can support their rapidly changing requirements," said Alan Taylor, SVP of Corporate Development at PowerSchool. "Rave is easy to use and quick to deploy, and now integrating with PowerSchool SIS, makes it easy for districts to stay connected with teachers, students and families in any situation."

For more information on PowerSchool’s Partner Program, visit powerschool.com/company/partners/ or email PartnerProgram@PowerSchool.com.

About Rave Mobile Safety

Rave Mobile Safety is the leading provider of critical communication and collaboration technology used to save lives, manage crisis incidents and increase resiliency. From major disasters and crisis events to everyday emergencies and operational incidents, the Rave platform enables critical data sharing, mass notification and emergency response coordination. Over 8,000 first responder, emergency management, 9-1-1, and federal, state and local agencies—as well as corporations, healthcare organizations, universities and schools—all rely on Rave to prepare better, respond faster, recover quicker and mitigate anticipated critical incidents. Founded in 2004, Rave’s award-winning software solutions are backed by leading growth equity firm TCV. Let Rave enable you to do all you can todayTM to keep everyone safe. For more information, visit https://www.ravemobilesafety.com, read our company blog, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.