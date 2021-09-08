IQVIA Collaborates with HealthCore to Advance Clinical Research Using Real-World Data

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA™ (NYSE: IQV) announces its strategic collaboration with HealthCore, Inc., a leading real world research organization in the United States, to advance real world evidence (RWE) studies with increased quality and efficiency. RWE studies incorporate innovative scientific methods with dynamic data from sources such as electronic medical records, pharmacy and medical claims, laboratory and genomics records, and patient-reported outcomes.

“IQVIA is excited to collaborate with HealthCore to enhance novel research designs and the impact of real world studies,” said Rob Kotchie, president, Real World Solutions at IQVIA. “Real world evidence is playing an increasingly important role in healthcare decision making. IQVIA is committed to enhancing evidence generation with the goal of advancing patient health and clinical outcomes.”

The IQVIA HealthCore agreement focuses on improving Real World Data (RWD) breadth and depth, as well as research innovation. Most HealthCore de-identified claims and clinical data have been incorporated into the IQVIA PharMetrics® Plus data source, resulting in a substantial patient volume increase. Voluntary patient participation allows linkage to other supported data sources, allowing a more complete view into the patient healthcare experience. Large data sources are key to answering complex patient research questions on topics such as clinical safety and comparative effectiveness.

This innovative research collaboration will focus specifically on real world studies such as external comparators, pragmatic trials, and enriched studies. Enriched study types often combine secondary data sources, along with primary data collection via chart reviews and other forms of physician or opt-in patient data collection, including patient-reported outcomes. With growing regulatory acceptance of RWE in clinical trials, there is increased interest in external comparator studies that utilize real world data sources as comparison arms in single-arm trials. HealthCore’s patient and physician networks support a more streamlined approach to these studies through chart reviews and information abstraction.

“We are so pleased to be working with IQVIA to enhance its data environment and further our relationship through collaboration on progressive research designs, such as synthetic control arm studies, pragmatic clinical trials, decentralized clinical trials and COVID-19 focused research,” said Mark Cziraky, president, HealthCore.

