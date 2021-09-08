CLIF Kid® Teams Up with Skateboarder Sky Brown to Boost Back-to-School Confidence by Sponsoring Kids Everywhere.

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLIF Kid® today announces it is sponsoring kids everywhere in recognition of their unique skills and talents to remind them the “Sky is the Limit.” Inspired by Sky Brown, who secured a bronze medal in the recent Summer Olympics in Tokyo and 2019 World Skateboarding Championship, this “sponsorship” is meant to give kids a boost of confidence as they head back to school amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The “sponsorship” encourages active imaginations and reminds kids everywhere they can take on any challenge when fueled by the CLIF Kid team.

Together, CLIF Kid and Sky have created a custom badge featuring Sky’s personal motto “Sky is the Limit” for kids to sport their “sponsorship” status as they kickflip their way back to school. The badge design pulls through Sky’s love of the Venice, Calif. skatepark with the colors of a beach sunset, and is available as a sticker to rock on water bottles, notebooks or other back to school essentials, as well as a digital AR filter on Instagram for parents to use to help kids show off their talents, whatever they may be.

“Our goal is to bring a little joy to the back-to-school season and fuel kids’ imaginations,” said Valerie Van Arkel, CLIF Kid Brand Manager. “In a recent survey, nearly all parents said they believe their kids could use additional support this school year1. Now kids can head back to school with the confidence that comes with knowing people are in your corner.”

With the help of their parents, kids across the country will be able to use three different animated GIFs featuring Sky Brown and “Sky is the Limit” and an AR filter available from the @CLIFKid handle on Instagram. The Instagram AR filter includes Sky Brown’s helmet that can be floated on a photo or video.

Each Wednesday throughout September, a limited number of sponsorship packs will be up for grabs on CLIFKidSkyIsTheLimit.com. The sponsorship pack includes two sticker designs, one featuring the inspirational motto inspired by Sky Brown, “Sky is the Limit,” and the second, an iconic image of her demonstrating her signature Frontside Air move. To fuel imaginations and keep kids playing happier and longer, the pack will also include one box of CLIF Kid Zbar® Iced Oatmeal Cookie with limited-edition packaging featuring Sky Brown. The CLIF Kid Zbar Iced Oatmeal Cookie is one of the brand’s top-selling flavors and one of the skateboarder’s personal favorites. Sponsorship packs are available beginning Sept. 8, 2021, at 9 a.m. EST while supplies last, must be 18 years of age or older to register, visit CLIFKidSkyIsTheLimit.com for Official Rules.

