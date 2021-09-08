Galvanize’s HighBond Platform Selected by TELUS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Galvanize, a Diligent brand and the global leader in SaaS governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, today announces that TELUS, a world-leading communications technology company, has chosen Galvanize’s HighBond platform to help strengthen GRC capabilities across the business. The agreement allows all TELUS subsidiaries to purchase Galvanize solutions as a preferred GRC vendor.

TELUS’ internal audit team now has the capability to increase efficiency, simplify efforts, and measure results using HighBond, an end-to-end, cloud-based enterprise governance software solution. Galvanize’s AI-powered HighBond platform enables TELUS to leverage GRC so that it can be a strategic driver across all business functions. HighBond aggregates controls into an integrated platform that will provide TELUS with a single repository for audit needs across the company.

“ As a world leader in global telecommunications, TELUS needed an integrated GRC program to support audit assurance work across the organization,” said Dan Zitting, Managing Director and CEO at Galvanize. “ By leveraging automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence, TELUS can enhance visibility into their risk landscape and make better-informed decisions on risk and control mitigation strategies.”

“ One of our primary goals was to efficiently and effectively stay on top of audits and reduce manual work,” said Claudia Roszell, Vice President Risk Management & Chief Internal Auditor, TELUS. “ By using HighBond to automate our work, we can streamline our audit functions, reduce manual processes and leverage dynamic workflows that we can quickly adapt to changing circumstances.”

Through the HighBond platform, TELUS will leverage:

ACL Robotics, a fully scalable solution designed to make governance professionals more efficient by automating time-intensive and repetitive processes

AuditBond, a flexible audit management solution designed to drive efficiency across audit workflows

ControlsBond, which simplifies Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act compliance and internal control management and reduces compliance costs through automation

HighBond tools will provide TELUS with real-time visibility and analytics, enhancing information available to support effective decision-making. Additionally, automation and robotics offer TELUS greater assurance by testing the entire population in a fraction of the time it took to previously run samples, which reduces cycles and saves valuable resources.

About Galvanize

Galvanize, a Diligent brand, is the leading provider of award-winning, cloud-based security, risk management, compliance, and audit software for some of the world’s largest organizations. The integrated HighBond platform provides visibility into risk, makes it easy to demonstrate compliance, and helps grow audit, risk, and compliance programs without incurring extra costs. More than 6,300 organizations in 130 countries rely on HighBond to meet their objectives, including many Fortune 1000 and S&P 500 companies, and hundreds of banks, manufacturers, and healthcare and government organizations. Whether managing threats, assessing risk, measuring controls, monitoring compliance, or expanding assurance coverage, HighBond automates manual tasks, blends organization-wide data, and broadcasts it in easy-to-share dashboards and reports.