Global Payments Selected as Official Commerce Technology Provider of Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United of Major League Soccer, jointly announced today that Global Payments will be the stadium’s official Commerce Technology Provider. Global Payments will bring its expertise in restaurants, food and beverage service management, ticketing, retail and sports venues to further elevate Mercedes-Benz Stadium's status among the best fan experiences in sports.

Global Payments will power Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s multi-channel commerce ecosystem through a frictionless blending of online and offline fan experiences before, during and after events. For example, by enabling fans to make purchases and receive orders efficiently, safely and securely from anywhere in the stadium and nearby fan zones. Global Payments will also automate back-office processes to streamline operations, inventory management, financial accounting and employee management for the stadium.

“We are thrilled to be providing our digital technologies to a stadium known for its uncompromising commitment to fan-first innovation,” said Cameron Bready, President and Chief Operating Officer of Global Payments. “We are uniquely positioned to serve this world class facility because of our fully integrated, cloud-based solutions built for large venues and complex organizations, and we cannot wait to showcase our cutting-edge technologies to fans.”

“Continuous innovation is the foundation of AMB Sports and Entertainment and allows us to remain at the forefront of new technologies to help drive our businesses forward,” said Tim Zulawski, Chief Revenue Officer, AMB Sports and Entertainment. “As an organization, Global Payments has proven their ability to provide premier digital technologies to support a variety of business streams and we are excited to partner together to continue to enhance our world-class fan experience.”

To highlight the new partnership between the two companies and the leading technology role Global Payments will play in delivering the premier fan experience in sports, Global Payments will join the ranks of the stadium’s Founding Partners and be featured prominently throughout the stadium on concourse and in-stadium digital signage.

Global Payments will also join the stadium and The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation in support of community outreach initiatives, including efforts to transform Westside Atlanta communities. Commenting on Global Payments’ commitment, Cameron Bready added, “Enabling commerce to build strong economies and communities is what Global Payments does every day through our leading technologies. Applying this know-how for the benefit of communities near the stadium is an important component of this partnership.”

Global Payments branding will begin appearing throughout the stadium in 2021. The technology integration will begin in the first quarter of 2022 and continue evolving over the course of the multi-year partnership.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Opened in August 2017, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a world-class sports and entertainment venue in downtown Atlanta and home to the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United. The multi-purpose stadium was named the 2019 Sports Facility of the Year and is host to major sports and entertainment events, including the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, the 2018 MLS Cup and Super Bowl LIII. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the first professional sports stadium in North America to achieve LEED Platinum Certification by the United States Green Building Council. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is proud to be collaborating with naming rights partner Mercedes-Benz and twelve founding partners, which include Coca-Cola, Equifax, The Home Depot, Novelis, SCANA Energy, Truist, IBM, Georgia Power, American Family Insurance and Global Payments.

To learn more about Mercedes-Benz Stadium visit www.mercedesbenzstadium.com.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 100 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.