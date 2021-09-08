Repsol Selects Univation’s UNIPOL™ PE Process for New PE Plant in Portugal

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repsol has selected Univation Technologies’ UNIPOL™ PE Process for its 300,000 TPY polyethylene (PE) plant. This new PE plant will be constructed along with another polymer production unit with both plants located at Repsol’s Industrial Complex in Sines, Portugal. The combined project represents the largest industrial investment in Portugal in the last ten years with a total value at €657 million (ca. $775 million).

Repsol selected a full-density plant design with production capabilities for a broad range of HDPE and LLDPE products specifically targeting highly specialized PE applications serving the pharmaceutical, automotive and food industries. The UNIPOL™ PE Process’ flexible manufacturing platform further supports Repsol’s continued growth targeting key markets and capturing new opportunities within the greater European market. In addition to Univation’s HDPE and LLDPE capabilities, Repsol has also selected to access Univation’s XCAT™ Metallocene Technology to produce specialty metallocene PE grades aimed at the sophisticated European polyethylene film market.

Additionally, Repsol will utilize Univation’s advanced software platforms for process control capability (“PREMIER™ APC+”) and also virtual process training (“UNIPOL™ PE Virtual Plant Simulator – UVPS”). PREMIER™ APC+ is an advanced process control platform designed specifically for the UNIPOL™ PE Process. Its state-of-the-art process control capability is designed to maximize production rates, ensure efficient product grade transitions and enhance overall operational reliability of the UNIPOL™ PE Process. The UVPS software provides Repsol with the latest generation process simulator training tool that delivers a realistic training environment for a full range of unit operations for the UNIPOL™ PE Process.

“The UNIPOL™ PE Technology platform provides Repsol with multiple sustainable operational benefits ‒ including low carbon footprint, minimized emissions, reduced energy consumption, and maximized raw material utilization – to enable Repsol to achieve its objective of sustainable development while delivering positive economic activity within the regions that it operates,” commented Dr. Steven Stanley, President of Univation Technologies. Dr. Stanley continued his comments, “Additionally we look forward to supporting Repsol’s vision of producing value-added, recyclable materials for the European market with this new UNIPOL™ PE Plant. Univation is pleased to have already formed strong, collaborative relationships with the Repsol team and we look forward to a safe start-up of this new, flexible and sustainable manufacturing platform.”

José Luis Bernal, Repsol Química Executive Director, commented, “This project demonstrates Repsol's commitment to a more integrated and sustainable petrochemical industry and also shows our support for the strategically important Sines Industrial Complex. Partnering with a proven, experienced leader in the field of polyethylene was of utmost importance, and we are pleased to collaborate with Univation Technologies on this landmark project.”

About Univation Technologies, LLC

Univation Technologies is the global leader in licensed polyethylene technology. Univation has a proven track record of delivering process, product and catalyst technologies as well as related technical services to the global polyethylene industry for more than 50 years. More than one-third of all HDPE and LLDPE resins produced globally is supplied by the industry-leading UNIPOL™ PE Process. Univation is also the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of conventional and advanced polyethylene polymerization catalysts designed specifically for the UNIPOL™ PE Process. For more information, visit www.univation.com.

