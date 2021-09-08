Monroe Capital Supports Growth of NationsBenefits

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC today announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the refinance of NationsBenefits. Additionally, The Pritzker Organization, Denali Growth Partners, and Monroe Capital provided equity capital to enhance the existing service offerings and support future growth of the Company.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Plantation, Florida, NationsBenefits is a leading supplemental benefits company that guarantees cost savings and long-term health outcomes to managed care organizations. Nations provides customized healthcare management solutions, based on clinically-focused interventions that maximize quality and deliver value-based outcomes. The organization has been consecutively recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America through the Inc. 5000 list in 2020 and 2021.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Naples, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Global M&A Network as the 2021 Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; Private Debt Investor as the 2020 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2020 Lender of the Year, and 2020 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2020 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.