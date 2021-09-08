BornTec’s CrossCheck Selected by FCT Europe Limited as Premier Regulatory Solution

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BornTec, the premier provider of real-time trade surveillance, data analytics, and compliance solutions for the capital markets industry, today announced that FCT Europe Limited has selected CrossCheck to meet its compliance mandates for trade surveillance.

FCT, a regulated proprietary trading firm with traders located across Europe, Asia, and North America, is presently growing operations both organically and strategically with its unique approach to trading.

FCT’s Director, Mario Kyriacou, said: “At FCT, we take compliance seriously. After reviewing several platforms, we determined BornTec’s CrossCheck best fit our needs, both today and as we expand. The team at BornTec have been great – hands-on and easy to work with. The solution was essentially turnkey.”

BornTec CEO Derek Haworth said: “The success FCT has enjoyed speaks to the vision and execution of the management team and the intelligence and entrepreneurial spirit of all the traders there. As a multi-asset, multi-region buy-side firm, it had specific needs and complexities that we were eager to deliver via CrossCheck’s unique data model.”

In recent months, BornTec has seen a significant increase in implementation of the CrossCheck platform by hedge funds and proprietary trading firms. More of the buy-side has been expanding internal compliance capabilities, easing the burden on brokers and clearing members. To learn more about BornTec’s regulatory solutions, contact us.

About BornTec

BornTec provides technology infrastructure and services to global banks, futures commission merchants, hedge funds, and asset managers. Providing execution into global exchanges through technology architecture that reduces latencies and offers direct market access, BornTec services clients globally.

http://www.borntec.com

About FCT

FCT Europe Limited is an FCA-regulated proprietary trading firm that participates in the global capital markets. It is one of the industry’s most innovative and forward-thinking firms; with success driven by its steadfast adherence to its core principle of investing in people to drive success for the firm. https://www.fct.com/