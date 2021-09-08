Digital River and Chargify Enhance B2B SaaS Subscription Capabilities with New Partnership

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital River, an experienced global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, today announced a new partner integration with Chargify, a leading billing and subscription management solution built specifically for B2B SaaS companies. Through its new Partner Integration Program, Digital River’s technology is natively integrated into the Chargify platform, enabling Chargify clients to seamlessly manage payments, taxes, and compliance requirements so companies can quickly and confidently enter new markets. The result is a simplified, all-in-one ecommerce solution that enhances Chargify’s subscription capabilities while eliminating complexity and risk for their clients.

“We are honored Chargify has chosen Digital River as their preferred partner to help clients manage the complicated but critical back-end components of global ecommerce,” said Adam Coyle, CEO at Digital River. “An increasing number of B2B SaaS companies are embracing subscription models and we are excited to support Chargify as they empower their customers to grow and strengthen their global revenue streams with an all-in-one solution that both simplifies and optimizes the subscription management process.”

Digital River leverages the power of machine learning and an extensive network of acquirers to optimize renewals and prevent churn. In addition to simplifying subscription management, this integration provides Chargify customers a competitive edge with specialized B2B billing and data management tools. Together, Digital River and Chargify create a flawless customer experience that converts more subscribers with localized and customized checkout experiences.

“We are excited to partner with Digital River. Their focus on reducing customer churn combined with Chargify’s expertise in creating turnkey subscription models will create a unique offering, enabling our customers to both optimize and scale their B2B SaaS businesses worldwide,” said Barrow Hamilton, chief product officer at Chargify.

Digital River’s new Partner Integration Program gives brands and technology providers like Chargify greater flexibility and support to access Digital River’s Global Seller Services with their own integrations. The program provides a streamlined path for commerce and subscription partners to build integrations into their own platform, reducing the cost to connect to Digital River’s merchant of record model and enabling Digital River’s global payments, fraud, tax, and compliance services. With one integration, partners offer their customers one of the industry’s most powerful solutions for creating seamless buying experiences and a path to quickly and confidently enter new global markets. Click here to learn more about the Digital River and Chargify integration.

