Koch Modular Process Systems to Join Engineering and Construction Team in Support of ReGen III U.S. Gulf Coast Project to Upcycle Used Motor Oils

PARAMUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Koch Modular Process Systems, LLC (Koch Modular), a market leading provider of engineered and fabricated modular mass transfer systems for the chemical processing industry, today announced it will be participating in a joint team in support of the ReGen III Oil Corporation (ReGen III) project to build a new re-refinery facility located in the U.S. Gulf Coast (“USGC”).

With Koch Project Solutions providing project execution management services leading up to the turnkey delivery of the new facility, Koch Modular will be working alongside Process Dynamics Inc. to provide the design, engineering and delivery of modular process systems to be installed within ReGen III’s new USGC re-refinery.

Upon completion of detailed design, construction, commissioning, and start-up, this new USGC re-refinery facility will clean and process approximately 78 million gallons of used motor oils per year. By doing so, ReGen III advances the circular economy making higher and better use of the materials present in the market and directly offsetting the need for virgin materials.

In support of this new USGC re-refining facility, ReGen III has signed a definitive, multi-year offtake agreement with bp for the purchase of all ReGen III’s base oil production. This USGC re-refining facility will serve as the foundation for ReGen III's future growth.

“We are honored to be part of this innovative re-refinery project with ReGen III that will be a game changer for the way future used motor oils are cleaned and re-processed,” said George Schlowsky, president of Koch Modular. “Not only are we excited to bring our knowledge and expertise to the table, but we believe that together we are making more efficient use of resources to create additional value in society,” Schlowsky added.

“Koch Project Solutions continues to help innovative companies bring superior technologies to market,” stated Paul Switzer, president of Koch Project Solutions. “Innovations like ReGen III mine value from waste products and returns them to beneficial use.”

About Koch Modular

Koch Modular has successfully designed and constructed modular systems for the global Chemical Processing Industry for over 30 years. Specializing in mass transfer, Koch Modular supports innovative technology companies on their pathway from concept to commercialization, providing pilot testing and process conceptualization services, process design package development, detailed engineering, and modular constructed systems. To learn more, visit kochmodular.com.

About ReGen III

ReGen III is a cleantech company that is building sustainable green projects with compelling economics, without relying on government subsidies. ReGen III owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil (“UMO”) re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils than traditional methods, including 55% Group III. For more information about the Company, please visit www.geniiiesg.com.

About Koch Project Solutions

Koch Project Solutions strives to be the preferred partner for capital project execution. Built on a foundation of safety, Koch Project Solutions partners with project owners to develop customized execution and contracting strategies designed to maximize the return on investment. Koch Project Solutions is a part of Koch Engineered Solutions providing world-class services and technologies broadly across industrial sectors. Superior Outcomes. Consistently Delivered. Learn more at our website: www.kochprojectsolutions.com.