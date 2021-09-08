Headgum Selects Triton Digital to Power Its Comedy Podcast Network

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today that the acclaimed Los Angeles-based comedy podcast network, Headgum, has selected Triton Digital to support their podcast strategy.

Through this partnership, Headgum will utilize Triton’s enterprise podcast platform, Omny Studio, to manage, distribute, and promote its podcast content across a wide range of platforms and devices. Additionally, Headgum will use Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service to measure their listening audiences.

“We have a big mission at Headgum to ensure the creators we partner with are supported in all aspects — especially with audience growth and monetization,” said Dane Cardiel, VP of Business Development at Headgum. “We are confident that Triton’s innovative solutions and knowledgeable team puts us in the best position to continue that mission, increase our reach, and meaningfully grow our revenue.”

“We are pleased to provide Headgum with best-in-class tools and services to support their podcast strategy,” said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. “We are confident that our solutions will enable Headgum to further evolve their podcast strategy while making the process of managing their content and increasing their revenue easier.”

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Headgum

Since launching in August 2015, Headgum has been home to over 50 network shows, including a portfolio of 14 Headgum Studio Originals. With an average of 12MM monthly listens network-wide, Headgum produces hit shows like If I Were You, Dead Eyes, Newcomers with Lauren Lapkus & Nicole Byer, Punch Up the Jam, and Doughboys.