Heard Raises $10 Million in Funding Led by Diameter Capital Partners, Launches Accelerated Growth Plans for its Hospitality Technology Solution

JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heard Holdings (www.tryheard.com), a premier software and payments company with the most vertically integrated technology solution for restaurant and golf hospitality, today announced $10 million in preferred equity funding, increasing its valuation to $100 million. The round was led by Diameter Capital Partners, a New York-based alternative asset manager.

Heard, a Jupiter, Florida-based Point-of-Sale (POS) Company, was co-founded by former Wall Street veteran and hospitality entrepreneur Greg Bartoli, tech entrepreneur Chris Langbein, and co-owned by golf legend and successful business entrepreneur Tiger Woods.

“Heard offers a vertically integrated product suite that has the potential to be best in class in the hospitality space,” said Scott Goodwin, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Diameter Capital. “We are excited to partner with Heard as they begin to drive hospitality innovation.”

“Having Diameter Capital lead our round is an endorsement of our vertically integrated, best-in-class technology for the hospitality industry and will support our continued growth and momentum,” said Greg Bartoli, Founder of PopStroke. “This capital will be used to accelerate product development and expand our presence in the market. Heard has been successfully driving the technology experience at PopStroke Entertainment, one of the fastest-growing entertainment brands in the U.S., and we look forward to others experiencing the technology and unrivaled benefits we offer.”

“TGR Ventures is excited to partner with Diameter as we look to introduce Heard to the restaurant industry and the golf hospitality business, which has relied on antiquated systems for far too long,” said Tiger Woods, CEO and Founder of TGR Ventures.

“Since we opened The Woods Jupiter restaurant in 2015, we have been in constant search of a fully integrated point-of-sale solution,” said Chris Hubman, CFO of TGR Ventures. “We have relied on many different point-of-sale companies before seeing the impact of Heard and the Heard mobile app at PopStroke locations. The benefits have been immeasurable, resulting in increased sales and efficiency while driving an enhanced guest and employee experience.”

Heard develops technology that vertically integrates the core needs of the hospitality sector while eliminating the need for any third-party solution. The hospitality space, specifically restaurant hospitality, has relied on the limited resources that exist from the dominant point-of-sale software companies. Heard provides a one-stop solution with the ease of one fully integrated platform saving the end-user countless dollars in unnecessary fees to numerous third-party vendors.

About Heard:

Heard powers hospitality, golf, and restaurant properties of all sizes. By combining point-of-sale, front-of-house, back-of-house, and guest-enabled technology, we enable clients to delight their guests, do what they love, and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. Our platform combines point-of-sale, hardware, software, and payment processing. It eliminates the need for third-party integrations to help operators perform more efficiently and enhance service to the customer. Heard’s full-service solution includes a point-of-sale system that integrates with a custom App. The technology has a unique set of features specifically geared to golf course and club management. These tools include golf course, table-side, and take-out ordering, member statement with mobile bill pay, and more.

About PopStroke Entertainment Group:

PopStroke is experiential golf and casual dining concept merging a dynamic, technologically advanced competitive golf environment with food and beverage. Headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, PopStroke locations feature two 18-hole putting courses designed by TGR Design. The amenities include a wide variety of craft beer, wine, ice cream, and food at every location while delivering an interactive and competitive golf experience for all players.

About TGR, Tiger Woods Ventures:

TGR unites Tiger's entrepreneurial and philanthropic endeavors off the course under a singular parent brand. Headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, TGR is guided by Tiger's vision and driven by the qualities that have made him a champion: a focused mindset, a precise method, and a relentless pursuit of mastery. Their team is comprised of leaders from diverse backgrounds across education, technology, business, and sport, united in a shared mission to help others define, embody, and experience excellence in their own unique ways.

About Diameter:

Diameter Capital Partners LP is a New York-based alternative asset manager founded in 2017 by Scott Goodwin and Jonathan Lewinsohn. Diameter manages over $8 billion in assets.