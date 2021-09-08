Sky Link TV Partnership expands with LocalBTV

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sky Link Media, a US-based Chinese news and entertainment broadcaster, in Los Angeles DMA and Nielsen rated San Francisco DMA announces expanded use of LocalBTVs platform to monetize digital OTA Chinese impressions.

Our partnership with LocalBTV is a crucial part of our OTA digital success and continues to be a key component of our long-term audience growth, revenue, and operational goals.

Digital distribution across all platforms is essential for success in the 20s. LocalBTV has become a crucial partner providing digital reach, real-time data, and increased financial performance. Being on LocalBTV has increased our Nielsen impressions and channel availability without increasing our operational and human capital expenditures.

"Viewers increasingly want to watch TV on different devices anywhere they are. Sky Link, LocalBTVs unique capabilities enables new audience reach and new impressions-base digital ad revenue," said Danny Wong, GM of Sky Link TV in San Francisco. "Unlike Locast, LocalBTVs legal business model lowers our costs and increases our revenue, all while delighting our viewers."

"Sky Link is a great example of a channel partner who uses our free platform to get more viewing and viewers for our nation's valuable local broadcast TV asset. Sky Link also helps us with our commitment to serving hyper-local and underserved communities," said Jim Long, CEO of Didja, the maker of the LocalBTV service, "We're delighted our channel partners agree using the public internet as an antenna for the public broadcast system aligns with the FCC's goal of making OTA television available easily to all, even in an OTT world. We love Sky Link and how LocalBTV has become a valuable resource to them."

Sky Link is thrilled to expand our relationship with LocalBTV and its commitment to TV channels, big and small.

ABOUT SKY LINK MEDIA

Sky Link Media is a U.S Chinese partnership with Jetsen Huashi Wangju Media in three areas, TV, digital, and content focused on entertainment and news. Sky Link TV is on SF, LA, and nationally.

ABOUT DIDJATV

Didja specializes in consumer apps that help users engage with live linear television with LocalBTV. LocalBTV is currently available in Phoenix, SF, LA, Philadelphia, San Diego, NY, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Chicago, Fresno, Monterey, Louisville, and more.