Women’s Health Arizona Announces Partnership With Valley Women for Women and Juan Vega as New CEO

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Women’s Health Arizona, the largest integrated practice of OB-GYN physicians in the state, announced today further growth through a strategic partnership with Valley Women for Women, an acclaimed women’s health practice with five locations serving the greater Phoenix area, and that Juan Vega has been appointed CEO to lead the organization in this new chapter.

About the New Partnership

A proud member partner of Women’s Health USA (WHUSA), a national leader in value-based care and practice management for the women’s health sector, Women’s Health Arizona is now more than 120 providers strong with the addition of Valley Women for Women. Established by Mia Lynne Van Eken, D.O., and Denise Y. Belisle, M.D., Valley Women for Women is a practice comprised of 40 female provider staff who are focused on developing strong relationships with patients to address individual needs.

“Our patients are at the heart of all we do, and we work hard to ensure they receive the care and overall experience they deserve,” said Dr. Van Eken. “Through our partnership with Women’s Health Arizona, our practice will continue to flourish with increased resources to provide the exceptional care that our patients know and expect from us.”

The all-female provider group of Valley Women for Women is designed to provide a unique and comfortable patient experience. The practice has received numerous accolades for their work, named by The East Valley Tribune as a “Best of the East Valley” for Gilbert and Chandler and named by Arizona Magazine as “Top Doctor” for the OB-GYN specialty.

“Together with our teams, we have built an incredible practice and culture that makes me deeply proud,” said Dr. Belisle. “Our decision to join forces with Women’s Health Arizona was an easy one, as it allows us to propel our story and important work forward without compromise. This chapter is the next along our journey of providing great care.”

About Juan Vega

A long-time Arizona resident with a strong background in operational and financial healthcare leadership, Vega brings a wealth of experience to his new role as CEO of Women’s Health Arizona. In this position, Vega will focus on continuing the expansion of access to care and the enhancement of service offerings to improve the patient experience for women across the state.

Previously, Vega served as regional director of operations for Global Nephrology Solutions, where he led the business operations functions for over 80 providers, across 45 clinical service locations. He also formerly held senior level positions at Mednax, in which he learned about the complexity and unique needs of OB-GYN care through his oversight of strategic initiatives within the neonatal and maternal fetal medicine divisions. Additionally, he worked with HOPCo, as an executive in the business development division, driving orthopedic mergers and acquisitions initiatives. Vega earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Notre Dame and his Master of Business Administration degree with honors from the University of Arizona.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust and confidence placed in me by the revered physicians and leaders of Women’s Health Arizona,” said Vega. “This is an extraordinary time for the organization, one filled with growth, opportunity and immense potential to lead women’s health across the state. I will focus my time and energy on our current partners, ensuring they have what they need to thrive, while also setting my sights on creating a true value-based care network that goes beyond the traditional care model and provides women across the state with comprehensive services.”

“Our family continues to grow with the addition of extremely talented teams and individuals, and I cannot be more thrilled,” said Michael Urig, M.D., leading physician for Women’s Health Arizona. “With the caliber of Juan’s character and expertise, combined with the proven success and clinical excellence of Drs. Van Eken and Belisle and their team, Women’s Health Arizona is poised to make a significant impact on healthcare in our state, now and for years to come.”

Women’s Health Arizona will continue to seek strategic partnerships across the state in furthering its mission to increase access to quality care.

About Women’s Health Arizona

Women’s Health Arizona (formerly Arizona OBGYN Affiliates) is the largest OB-GYN practice in the state of Arizona. Founded by physicians in 2007, the practice is dedicated to providing exceptional women's healthcare through its branch offices and Valley-wide locations. Providing a unique medical model with independently operated branches part of a single larger family, the practice has transformed into a respected authority in Arizona healthcare. For more information, visit womenshealthaz.com.

About Women’s Health USA

Women’s Health USA is a provider of value-based care and practice management services to more than 650 women’s health providers across the U.S. With a unique focus on women, Women’s Health USA is an influential player in the development of new cost effective, value-based modes of care delivery. For 22 years, the company has successfully implemented innovative growth strategies and driven streamlined operational costs, payer alignment, ancillary services development, brand development strategies and risk management services. Its unique partnership model enables women’s health groups to operate independently, while leveraging the resources and influence of a national organization. If you would like more information about this, please contact Leslie Stedman at 860.678.3400 or lstedman@whusa.com.