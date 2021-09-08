King County connects government and education facilities with ADVA FSP 150

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that King County has deployed its FSP 150 metro edge device to meet growing demand from education, public and government facilities for high-capacity, low-latency connectivity. With support for 100Gbit/s aggregation at the metro edge, ADVA’s compact and scalable FSP 150 device enables King County to cost-efficiently migrate its customers to 10Gbit/s Ethernet services. By offering significantly more bandwidth to its customers, King County is enabling the hundreds of government and public sector organizations connected by its Institutional Network (I-NET) to digitalize their operations with data-intensive applications and cloud technologies.

“The I-Net is a vital resource that provides cost-effective, dependable connectivity at public facilities for communities across the county. Local governments, schools, libraries and our many other partners throughout the region can confidently access even the most data-hungry, latency-sensitive applications. This high-capacity solution at the edge provides robust infrastructure that allows our partners to deliver critical online services to King County residents, regardless of their ZIP code,” said Tommy Lee, manager, I-Net and business development, King County. “ADVA’s edge technology is highly scalable because it requires no extra space or power consumption to quickly transition from 1Gbit/s to 10Gbit/s. It creates a genuinely future-proof architecture ready to expand further in years to come.”

King County’s new edge infrastructure delivers highly reliable MEF 3.0 demarcation and service aggregation. Built on the ADVA FSP 150-XG400 Series, it features a comprehensive set of assurance functions and provides complete visibility of service quality – a key tool for effective SLA management. The device also includes the industry’s only uncompromised pre-activation testing for 100Gbit/s services. Easy to deploy in any environment and highly scalable with many 10 and 25Gbit/s interfaces, the ADVA FSP 150-XG400 Series is ideal for the growing bandwidth needs of government offices, schools, libraries and public health organizations throughout King County.

“Our FSP 150 technology is the perfect platform for King County to take the services it provides to the next level. With its high port count, it makes it easy to add new customers and deliver differentiated Ethernet offerings. The technology is not only extremely efficient with a small footprint and low power consumption, but it’s also highly interoperable, enabling the new solution to integrate seamlessly with King County’s existing network management system,” commented John Scherzinger, SVP, sales, North America, ADVA. “King County’s drive to deliver excellence and value is something our teams have in common. We’re proud to provide an edge network that meets King County’s ambitions and is ready to grow alongside the needs of Washington’s public institutions.”

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we’re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

