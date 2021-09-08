SmartStream continues expansion in Latin America by partnering with BRITech

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) solutions provider, today announced its partnership with BRITech S.A, a provider of end-to-end solutions for buy-side firms in Latin America. As partners, both firms will deploy digital solutions for back-office operations in the investment management ecosystem.

BRITech offers a series of technology solutions for front-, middle- and back-office operations and SmartStream will fill the gaps in the areas of data reconciliations, reference data and collateral management. Initially starting the partnership to service financial institutions in Brazil, Argentina and Chile, there will be further expansion plans and global initiatives.

BRITech will provide the solution to existing and new customers in the region as a packaged offering. Guenther Ruf, Director of Alliances, SmartStream, states: “This partnership is a great combination of local knowledge, together with providing advanced technologies for investment firms in the region. We are looking forward to working with buy-side firms and enabling them to have a trusted provider with industry proven technologies, and an intelligent team of people who have extensive experience and capabilities to meet the necessary requirements”.

Marcos Puccini, Global Chief Growth Officer, BRITech, states “We are delighted to be partnering with SmartStream whose technologies complement the breadth of solutions we provide to our clients in the region with hands-on support, advanced and configurable technologies and flexible deployment models. Our goal is always to provide our clients with increased efficiencies, reduced risk and integrated solutions that work within their specific environments”.

